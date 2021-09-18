CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinckley, MN

Hinckley news wrap: What’s trending

Hinckley Bulletin
Hinckley Bulletin
 6 days ago

(HINCKLEY, MN) What’s going on in Hinckley? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Hinckley / pinecountynews.com

Discarded farm implements, odds and ends, gain new life as yard art

“I have buckets of beaks and buckets of eyes,” said Lance Hagman, owner/operator of The 48 Shop in Hinckley. The retired Hinckley-Finlayson school teacher laughed as he explained he purchases old farm items from auctions to create unique creatures such as dogs from springs or birds from tree pruners. He sells the items from a shop he built on his property and aptly named The 48 Shop. Read more

Hinckley / pinecountynews.com

Cloverdale’s Zion Lutheran Church to celebrate 100 years

East of Hinckley you will find a little unincorporated town called Cloverdale. It’s origins go way back to the early 1900”s when its name was originally Turpville, and was named because of the turpentine factory centrally located in this community. This was how an area found a way to move forward and thrive after the Great Hinckley Fire, but that’s another story for another time. Read more

Ogilvie / youtube.com

Hinckley-Finlayson vs. Ogilvie Varsity Womens' Volleyball

#Hinckley News
With Hinckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

