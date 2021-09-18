What's up: Top news in Sisseton

Sisseton Wahpeton College to Offer Baccalaureate Programs

Sisseton Wahpeton College (SWC) in Sisseton, South Dakota, is back at it again with good news to report. The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) visited and reviewed the college on June 28-29, 2021. SWC had requested a substantive change that, if approved, would transition the status of the college from a two-year associate’s degree-granting institution to a four-year baccalaureate institution. Additionally, SWC applied for the ability to offer distance education for all the college’s two-year offerings. Read more