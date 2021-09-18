CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisseton, SD

What's up: Top news in Sisseton

Sisseton Times
Sisseton Times
 6 days ago

(SISSETON, SD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sisseton.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Sisseton / tribalcollegejournal.org

Sisseton Wahpeton College to Offer Baccalaureate Programs

Sisseton Wahpeton College (SWC) in Sisseton, South Dakota, is back at it again with good news to report. The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) visited and reviewed the college on June 28-29, 2021. SWC had requested a substantive change that, if approved, would transition the status of the college from a two-year associate’s degree-granting institution to a four-year baccalaureate institution. Additionally, SWC applied for the ability to offer distance education for all the college’s two-year offerings. Read more

Sisseton / gowatertown.net

GOLF: DeBoer top golfer at Tiospa Zina Invite

SISSETON, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Milbank’s Jonathon DeBoer was the top golfer Thursday at the Tiospa Zina Golf Invitational. DeBoer headed into the clubhouse carding an 80. Aberdeen Roncalli’s Mason Carrels took second with an 82, Riley Steen of Sisseton third with an 84, Sioux Valley’s Kyler Bezdicheck an 85 good... Read more

Sisseton / sissetoncourier.com

Sisseton High School announces plans for 2021 Homecoming

Sisseton’s Homecoming Week will be Sept. 20-24. The theme this year is “Board Games.”. Coronation will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Ben Reifel Gym. Burning of the letter will follow. School dress up days for the week will be as follows: Monday - Injury Day;... Read more

City
Sisseton, SD
Sisseton Times

Sisseton Times

Sisseton, SD
ABOUT

With Sisseton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

