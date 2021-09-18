Trending local news in Munising

Munising Car Show set for this weekend

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Hot rods are making their way to Alger county. The Munising Car Show starts tomorrow in the field near the new roundabout. Chris Case, the event organizer, expects, “A lot of good vehicles, a chance for folks to see what people have been working on this year and show off what they’ve been working on this year, so it will be a lot of fun.” Read more