Munising, MI

Trending local news in Munising

Munising Post
Munising Post
 6 days ago

(MUNISING, MI) Here are today’s top stories from the Munising area.

Munising / uppermichiganssource.com

Pictured Rocks Pizza partners with Alger County Communities That Care for "Pizza for a Purpose"

Pictured Rocks Pizza partners with Alger County Communities That Care for “Pizza for a Purpose”

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising restaurant is throwing a pizza party to support suicide prevention in Alger county. Pictured Rocks Pizza is partnering with Communities That Care to put on the event. The restaurant invites patrons to dine outside on its patio and learn about local prevention programs. Elena... Read more

Munising / uppermichiganssource.com

Munising Car Show set for this weekend

Munising Car Show set for this weekend

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Hot rods are making their way to Alger county. The Munising Car Show starts tomorrow in the field near the new roundabout. Chris Case, the event organizer, expects, “A lot of good vehicles, a chance for folks to see what people have been working on this year and show off what they’ve been working on this year, so it will be a lot of fun.” Read more

Munising / abc10up.com

UPDATE: Both missing kayakers found dead

UPDATE: Both missing kayakers found dead

Munising -UPDATE: Two are dead after going missing near Pictured Rocks. The two kayakers were reported missing Thursday evening. The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies, and the Canadian Coast Guard responded with ongoing search and rescue operations. Search and rescue operations included the use of aircraft such as a C130 and a rescue helicopter. The two were found a few miles offshore from Pictured Rocks. Read more

water is freezing year round in lake superior,,,,probably drowned ad a result of hypothermia,,,, R.I.P

Munising / 9and10news.com

One Kayaker Dead, One Missing Near Pictured Rocks

One Kayaker Dead, One Missing Near Pictured Rocks

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising says a search is underway for two kayakers who were reported missing Thursday night. They say the National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies, have responded with ongoing search and rescue operations. This includes using aircraft such as the C130 and... Read more

Munising Post

Munising Post

Munising, MI
ABOUT

With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

