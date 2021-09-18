Trending local news in Munising
(MUNISING, MI) Here are today’s top stories from the Munising area.
Pictured Rocks Pizza partners with Alger County Communities That Care for “Pizza for a Purpose”
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising restaurant is throwing a pizza party to support suicide prevention in Alger county. Pictured Rocks Pizza is partnering with Communities That Care to put on the event. The restaurant invites patrons to dine outside on its patio and learn about local prevention programs. Elena... Read more
Munising Car Show set for this weekend
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Hot rods are making their way to Alger county. The Munising Car Show starts tomorrow in the field near the new roundabout. Chris Case, the event organizer, expects, “A lot of good vehicles, a chance for folks to see what people have been working on this year and show off what they’ve been working on this year, so it will be a lot of fun.” Read more
UPDATE: Both missing kayakers found dead
Munising -UPDATE: Two are dead after going missing near Pictured Rocks. The two kayakers were reported missing Thursday evening. The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies, and the Canadian Coast Guard responded with ongoing search and rescue operations. Search and rescue operations included the use of aircraft such as a C130 and a rescue helicopter. The two were found a few miles offshore from Pictured Rocks. Read more
One Kayaker Dead, One Missing Near Pictured Rocks
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising says a search is underway for two kayakers who were reported missing Thursday night. They say the National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies, have responded with ongoing search and rescue operations. This includes using aircraft such as the C130 and... Read more