Grafton news digest: Top stories today

Elaine Thompson

Elaine M. Thompson, age 74 of Grafton, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Essentia Health in Fargo, with her family by her side, after a short battle against cancer. Elaine M. Postier was born Feb. 10, 1947, to John and Maxine (Legg) Postier in Homestead, Florida. She was raised in rural Hoople, attending and graduating from Hoople High School in 1965. Elaine went on to continue her education at Mayville State graduating with her associates degree in business. She then began working at Borden’s Company in Grafton as a bookkeeper. Read more