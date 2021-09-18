Grafton news digest: Top stories today
(GRAFTON, ND) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Grafton.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Grafton area, click here.
Donald (Don) Barr
A celebration of life luncheon will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hubbard Community Center in Hubbard, Minn., for Donald (Don) Roy Barr, 81, of Hubbard, Minn., who passed away in the comfort of his home with the presence of his familybvon September 2, 2021, after his battle with cancer. Read more
1000PM Weather Sept 15
Elaine Thompson
Elaine M. Thompson, age 74 of Grafton, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Essentia Health in Fargo, with her family by her side, after a short battle against cancer. Elaine M. Postier was born Feb. 10, 1947, to John and Maxine (Legg) Postier in Homestead, Florida. She was raised in rural Hoople, attending and graduating from Hoople High School in 1965. Elaine went on to continue her education at Mayville State graduating with her associates degree in business. She then began working at Borden’s Company in Grafton as a bookkeeper. Read more
Comments / 0