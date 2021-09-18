CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ticonderoga, NY

Trending local news in Ticonderoga

Ticonderoga Digest
Ticonderoga Digest
 6 days ago

(TICONDEROGA, NY) The news in Ticonderoga never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ticonderoga area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Ticonderoga / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 213 Alexandria Ave, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 213 Alexandria Ave, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://213AlexandriaAve.C21.com 213 Alexandria Ave Ticonderoga, NY 12883 MLS 202125389 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1925 Sq. Ft. Beautiful Colonial home with expansive front porch. Boasts a 2 car (24x28) detached garage with storage above. Above ground pool with deck, additional carport, Home boasts 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths, living room, den, formal dining room, laundry room, country kitchen with pantry, master suite. Home is also wired for generator. Sitting on a full acre close to town amenities, schools, parks, walking trails, and Northern Lake George. Minutes from Mossey Point boat launch and beach. A must see! Contact Agent: Angela Brown Adirondacks Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Adirondack Mountains / adirondack.net

Fall Festivals, A Photo Contest, News From Ticonderoga & More ADK Happenings

Fall Festivals, A Photo Contest, News From Ticonderoga & More ADK Happenings

There’s more than one Apple Festival happening in the Adirondacks this weekend! See what else is taking place around the Park, get details on a photo contest you can enter, and more. Events Coming Up Around the ADK: Festivals, Art, Antiques & More. Here’s what’s slated for this weekend and... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Ticonderoga / pressrepublican.com

Moriah thumps rival Ticonderoga for 62-0 victory

Moriah thumps rival Ticonderoga for 62-0 victory

MINEVILLE — Moriah would be hard-pressed to script a better start than what transpired Friday night against rival Ticonderoga. After recovering the opening kickoff, Rowan Swan hit Riley Demarais for a 43-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Moriah forced a quick three-and-out, Mason Spring ran for a touchdown... Read more

Comments
avatar

Ti could barely field a team this season and resorted to moving kids up from JV from what I hear so I wouldn't be too confident about a blowout.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ticonderoga / suncommunitynews.com

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting on October 7, 2021 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building's Conference Room, located in the Basement at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, regarding an Application for a Use Variance submitted by St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center, Inc., concerning a property located at 102 Race Track Road, Ticonderoga, NY., tax map number 150.34-9-18.019. All parties interested may be heard at such time. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ticonderoga, NY
Government
City
Ticonderoga, NY
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Ticonderoga Digest

Ticonderoga Digest

Ticonderoga, NY
11
Followers
266
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ticonderoga Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy