What's up: Top news in Pinedale

(PINEDALE, WY) What’s going on in Pinedale? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Hunters Urged to Properly Dispose of Big Game Carcasses PINEDALE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding big game hunters that it is unlawful to dump carcasses or other refuse on public lands. Hunters are encouraged to properly dispose of animal carcasses at an approved facility. A map of approved facilities across the state can be found... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Sublette veterans honored McCollum's return PINEDALE – Ted Nelson fastened the back window on his truck cap as close to shut as he could while a cacophony of diesel engines passed along the highway behind him. Nelson, the commander of the Pinedale chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, was one of the first to park outside the VFW and get ready. More veterans arrived minutes later. In a few short hours they’d align both sides of Highway 191 to welcome home the latest local veteran making a final trip home. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Six Wranglers qualify for State after hosting conference meet PINEDALE – Before high school golfers hit the greens at the 3A West Conference Championship in Pinedale on Friday, Sept. 10, head coach Luke Myszewski warned athletes and coaches to give moose plenty of space. Golf is an unpredictable sport anywhere, although playing at 7,100 feet beneath towering mountain peaks... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE