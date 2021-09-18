News wrap: Top stories in Clay Center

Noffsinger auction marks end of an era

It could certainly be called the end of an era in Clay County when an estimated 200 or more people turned out for the auction of the Noffsinger Veterinary Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 11. The auction included the buildings and land as well as equipment and other items Dr. Clifford Noffsinger had accumulated during nearly 50 years of veterinary medicine. Much of that time Dr. Dean Klentz worked at the hospital as well.