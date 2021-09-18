CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Center, KS

News wrap: Top stories in Clay Center

Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 6 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Here are today's top stories from the Clay Center area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby. For more stories from the Clay Center area, click here.

Kansas / ccenterdispatch.com

Two local veterans headed to D.C. on Kansas Honor Flight

Two local veterans headed to D.C. on Kansas Honor Flight

Two local veterans headed to D.C. on Kansas Honor Flight. Local veterans John Urban and Bruce Laffery were among the veterans to leave on the latest Kansas Honor Flight this week. The two men were seen off on their trip by dozens of well-wishers waving flags and cheering them on.

Clay County / ccenterdispatch.com

Noffsinger auction marks end of an era

Noffsinger auction marks end of an era

It could certainly be called the end of an era in Clay County when an estimated 200 or more people turned out for the auction of the Noffsinger Veterinary Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 11. The auction included the buildings and land as well as equipment and other items Dr. Clifford Noffsinger had accumulated during nearly 50 years of veterinary medicine. Much of that time Dr. Dean Klentz worked at the hospital as well.

Clay Center / beloitcall.com

Trojan cross country place in Clay Center

Trojan cross country place in Clay Center

CLAY CENTER – The Beloit High School traveled to Clay Center on Thursday to compete in the Tiger Invitational. A total of ten schools competed for top honors in the team and individual competitions.In the girls competition, Abby Porter was the 25th place medalist for the Trojans. Ariana Armstrong finished

Clay County / ccenterdispatch.com

CCCIF Match Day raises $175,658.67 for local non-profits after return to in-person event

CCCIF Match Day raises $175,658.67 for local non-profits after return to in-person event

In its fourth outing, the Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation's (CCCIF) annual Match Day event has eclipsed their previous record by bringing in $175,658.67 in a single day of fundraising. The massive increase in donations coincided with the CCCIF returning to hosting Match Day as an in-person event after hosting a purely virtual fundraising drive in 2020.

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center, KS
ABOUT

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

