News wrap: Top stories in Clay Center

Two local veterans headed to D.C. on Kansas Honor Flight
Two local veterans headed to D.C. on Kansas Honor Flight. Local veterans John Urban and Bruce Laffery were among the veterans to leave on the latest Kansas Honor Flight this week. The two men were seen off on their trip by dozens of well-wishers waving flags and cheering them on.... Read more
Noffsinger auction marks end of an era
It could certainly be called the end of an era in Clay County when an estimated 200 or more people turned out for the auction of the Noffsinger Veterinary Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 11. The auction included the buildings and land as well as equipment and other items Dr. Clifford Noffsinger had accumulated during nearly 50 years of veterinary medicine. Much of that time Dr. Dean Klentz worked at the hospital as well. Read more
Trojan cross country place in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER – The Beloit High School traveled to Clay Center on Thursday to compete in the Tiger Invitational. A total of ten schools competed for top honors in the team and individual competitions.In the girls competition, Abby Porter was the 25th place medalist for the Trojans. Ariana Armstrong finished ... Read more
CCCIF Match Day raises $175,658.67 for local non-profits after return to in-person event
In its fourth outing, the Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation’s (CCCIF) annual Match Day event has eclipsed their previous record by bringing in $175,658.67 in a single day of fundraising. The massive increase in donations coincided with the CCCIF returning to hosting Match Day as an in-person event after hosting a purely virtual fundraising drive in 2020. Read more
