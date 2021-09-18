CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Trending local news in Quincy

Quincy Times
Quincy Times
 6 days ago

(QUINCY, CA) What’s going on in Quincy? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Quincy / plumasnews.com

Sheriff’s Blotter: Sept. 8 to 14

Sheriff’s Blotter: Sept. 8 to 14

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Mari Erin Roth. No names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Sept. 8... Read more

Greenville / plumasnews.com

Fed, state, local agencies gather at Greenville community meeting – many questions answered

Fed, state, local agencies gather at Greenville community meeting – many questions answered

It was standing room only on Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, as displaced residents of Greenville, Canyon Dam and Indian Falls gathered together at the Greenville Elementary School cafeteria to hear what federal, state, and local agency representatives had to say about next steps in clean up and rebuilding since the Dixie Fire obliterated Greenville and its two neighboring communities on (and before) Aug. 4. Read more

Plumas County / plumasnews.com

Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 15

Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 15

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Mari Erin Roth. No names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity from Sept. 15. High at... Read more

Quincy / plumasnews.com

Plumas Arts celebrates 40 years with event Oct. 2

Plumas Arts celebrates 40 years with event Oct. 2

Plumas Arts will be celebrating 40 years of service to the arts and our communities on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. atDame Shirley Park in Quincy. There will be music by 86 Proof — a fun local band from Plumas County’s East Side, a collaborative mural project orchestrated by Tina “Trixie Hollyhox” Thorman, and snacks & desserts, beverages and libations in a gathering with many of the most wonderful people that live around these parts. Details are being updated regularly on the Plumas Arts website https://www.plumasarts.org/40-year-celebration.html. Read more

ABOUT

With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

