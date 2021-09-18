Trending local news in Quincy
(QUINCY, CA) What’s going on in Quincy? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Sheriff’s Blotter: Sept. 8 to 14
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Mari Erin Roth. No names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of the week’s activity from Sept. 8... Read more
Fed, state, local agencies gather at Greenville community meeting – many questions answered
It was standing room only on Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, as displaced residents of Greenville, Canyon Dam and Indian Falls gathered together at the Greenville Elementary School cafeteria to hear what federal, state, and local agency representatives had to say about next steps in clean up and rebuilding since the Dixie Fire obliterated Greenville and its two neighboring communities on (and before) Aug. 4. Read more
Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 15
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Mari Erin Roth. No names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity from Sept. 15. High at... Read more
Plumas Arts celebrates 40 years with event Oct. 2
Plumas Arts will be celebrating 40 years of service to the arts and our communities on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. atDame Shirley Park in Quincy. There will be music by 86 Proof — a fun local band from Plumas County’s East Side, a collaborative mural project orchestrated by Tina “Trixie Hollyhox” Thorman, and snacks & desserts, beverages and libations in a gathering with many of the most wonderful people that live around these parts. Details are being updated regularly on the Plumas Arts website https://www.plumasarts.org/40-year-celebration.html. Read more
