What's up: Leading stories in New Hampton
(NEW HAMPTON, IA) What’s going on in New Hampton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
UPDATE: Names released in Fatal Crash outside New Hampton, Iowa
OUTSIDE NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa State Patrol responded to a call earlier Wednesday afternoon around 2:45 on Highway 63 and Highway 18 at the Fredericksburg Exit. Police say a Hyundai Accent was merging on to Highway 18 but failed to yield when it was hit broadside by a semi truck traveling east on Highway 18. Read more
Bypass Refuge Area to get ‘master plan’
County Conservation Board director hopes to make the area more accessible. Brian Moore has big plans for what he thinks can be a gem for the Chickasaw County Conservation Board. And even though the longtime director of the board won’t be around — in an official capacity, at least —... Read more
Marlys Sinnwell, 79
Marlys Sinnwell, age 79 of Nashua, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA. A celebration of life was held 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA with Rev. Drew McHolm celebrating the service. Friends... Read more
Comments / 0