New Hampton, IA

What's up: Leading stories in New Hampton

New Hampton Voice
 6 days ago

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) What’s going on in New Hampton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Iowa / kttc.com

UPDATE: Names released in Fatal Crash outside New Hampton, Iowa

OUTSIDE NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa State Patrol responded to a call earlier Wednesday afternoon around 2:45 on Highway 63 and Highway 18 at the Fredericksburg Exit. Police say a Hyundai Accent was merging on to Highway 18 but failed to yield when it was hit broadside by a semi truck traveling east on Highway 18. Read more

New Hampton / nhtrib.com

Bypass Refuge Area to get ‘master plan’

County Conservation Board director hopes to make the area more accessible. Brian Moore has big plans for what he thinks can be a gem for the Chickasaw County Conservation Board. And even though the longtime director of the board won’t be around — in an official capacity, at least —... Read more

Nashua / nhtrib.com

Marlys Sinnwell, 79

Marlys Sinnwell, 79

Marlys Sinnwell, age 79 of Nashua, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA. A celebration of life was held 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA with Rev. Drew McHolm celebrating the service. Friends... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
New Hampton Voice

New Hampton, IA
ABOUT

With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

