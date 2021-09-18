What's up: Leading stories in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) What’s going on in New Hampton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

UPDATE: Names released in Fatal Crash outside New Hampton, Iowa OUTSIDE NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa State Patrol responded to a call earlier Wednesday afternoon around 2:45 on Highway 63 and Highway 18 at the Fredericksburg Exit. Police say a Hyundai Accent was merging on to Highway 18 but failed to yield when it was hit broadside by a semi truck traveling east on Highway 18. Read more

Bypass Refuge Area to get ‘master plan’ County Conservation Board director hopes to make the area more accessible. Brian Moore has big plans for what he thinks can be a gem for the Chickasaw County Conservation Board. And even though the longtime director of the board won’t be around — in an official capacity, at least —... Read more

