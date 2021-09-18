What's up: Leading stories in Norton
EarthLink to create 285 new jobs in Norton
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. EarthLink, a leading high-speed internet service provider, will invest $5.4 million to establish a major customer support center in Norton. The company is in the process of returning its customer service operations to the United States and will construct a new, 30,000-square-foot... Read more
Home For Sale: 906 Northwest Campbell Avenue, Norton, VA 24273 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://906NorthwestCampbellAvenue.C21.com 906 Northwest Campbell Avenue Norton, VA 24273 MLS 9924121 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2465 Sq. Ft. WELCOME HOME! Are you looking for a downtown updated home with a vintage feel? Look no further. This renovated home is in the heart of the city of Norton. It is just a few minutes walk to wonderful family owned restaurants, the Sugar Hill Cidery, gyms, coffee shops and more! If you are a new physician or resident, this family friendly home is only minutes from our local medical facilities and even walk-able in winter weather. An additional perk, this home is convenient to the many outdoor features in the area. You can step out your front door and be hiking or mountain biking on the High Knob trail within minutes. Property details - granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, stone back splash in the kitchen! Almost all of the interior doors are new. The large bonus room upstairs is the perfect space for exercise, a media room or an amazing second master. The main bathroom downstairs has been c... Contact Agent: Danielle Wells Bennett & Edwards Realty Read more
Some providers struggle to get monoclonal antibodies as government rations limited supply
WISE, Va. — Amid a crisis of COVID-19 hospitalizations, demand for monoclonal antibody treatments is also growing. The federal government took over distribution this week, trying to avoid running out of doses nationally, but now providers must go through states and can't order their own, creating shortages for places like the Health Wagon in Wise. Read more
Columbus Henry Osborne
NORTON, VA – Columbus Henry “Horsefly” Osborne, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2021, at Ballad Health Hospice in Bristol, Tn. Henry was a retired heavy machine operator for 25 years at Ambrose Coal Company in Pound, Va. He also had a family-owned business, Osborne Tree Service, which he operated for 22 years. Read more
