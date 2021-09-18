What's up: Leading stories in Norton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

(NORTON, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Norton.

(NORTON, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Norton.

Norton / augustafreepress.com

EarthLink to create 285 new jobs in Norton

EarthLink to create 285 new jobs in Norton

EarthLink, a leading high-speed internet service provider, will invest $5.4 million to establish a major customer support center in Norton. The company is in the process of returning its customer service operations to the United States and will construct a new, 30,000-square-foot...

Norton / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 906 Northwest Campbell Avenue, Norton, VA 24273 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 906 Northwest Campbell Avenue, Norton, VA 24273 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://906NorthwestCampbellAvenue.C21.com 906 Northwest Campbell Avenue Norton, VA 24273 MLS 9924121 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2465 Sq. Ft. WELCOME HOME! Are you looking for a downtown updated home with a vintage feel? Look no further. This renovated home is in the heart of the city of Norton. It is just a few minutes walk to wonderful family owned restaurants, the Sugar Hill Cidery, gyms, coffee shops and more! If you are a new physician or resident, this family friendly home is only minutes from our local medical facilities and even walk-able in winter weather. An additional perk, this home is convenient to the many outdoor features in the area. You can step out your front door and be hiking or mountain biking on the High Knob trail within minutes. Property details - granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, stone back splash in the kitchen! Almost all of the interior doors are new. The large bonus room upstairs is the perfect space for exercise, a media room or an amazing second master. The main bathroom downstairs has been c...

Wise / wcyb.com

Some providers struggle to get monoclonal antibodies as government rations limited supply

Some providers struggle to get monoclonal antibodies as government rations limited supply

WISE, Va. — Amid a crisis of COVID-19 hospitalizations, demand for monoclonal antibody treatments is also growing. The federal government took over distribution this week, trying to avoid running out of doses nationally, but now providers must go through states and can't order their own, creating shortages for places like the Health Wagon in Wise.

Norton / timesnews.net

Columbus Henry Osborne

Columbus Henry Osborne

NORTON, VA – Columbus Henry "Horsefly" Osborne, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2021, at Ballad Health Hospice in Bristol, Tn. Henry was a retired heavy machine operator for 25 years at Ambrose Coal Company in Pound, Va. He also had a family-owned business, Osborne Tree Service, which he operated for 22 years.

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

