What's up: Leading stories in Norton

Home For Sale: 906 Northwest Campbell Avenue, Norton, VA 24273 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://906NorthwestCampbellAvenue.C21.com 906 Northwest Campbell Avenue Norton, VA 24273 MLS 9924121 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2465 Sq. Ft. WELCOME HOME! Are you looking for a downtown updated home with a vintage feel? Look no further. This renovated home is in the heart of the city of Norton. It is just a few minutes walk to wonderful family owned restaurants, the Sugar Hill Cidery, gyms, coffee shops and more! If you are a new physician or resident, this family friendly home is only minutes from our local medical facilities and even walk-able in winter weather. An additional perk, this home is convenient to the many outdoor features in the area. You can step out your front door and be hiking or mountain biking on the High Knob trail within minutes. Property details - granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, stone back splash in the kitchen! Almost all of the interior doors are new. The large bonus room upstairs is the perfect space for exercise, a media room or an amazing second master. The main bathroom downstairs has been c... Contact Agent: Danielle Wells Bennett & Edwards Realty Read more