Kalona, IA

What's up: Leading stories in Kalona

Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 6 days ago

(KALONA, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Kalona.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kalona area, click here.

Kalona / kciiradio.com

Recipients Named for 2021 Kalona Community Awards

After many submissions and consideration from the Kalona City Council, six recipients have been named for this year’s Kalona Community Awards. Steve Reif, Nancy Reif-Roth, Helen Slechta, Ron Harland, Grace Schumann, and Katie Miller have served the city in a variety of ways. Reif was the long-time owner of Reif’s Family Store and has been a big supporter of the Kalona Historical Society. Steve’s daughter Nancy is the managing director for the historical society and has managed the Kalona Fall Festival for over 15 years. Slechta has been on the historical society board of directors for over 25 years. Harland is a retired member of the Kalona Fire Department and worked at the post office and public library. Grace Schumann is the owner of Stitch N Sew Cottage and volunteers for the Kalona Chamber of Commerce. Rounding out the recipients is Katie Miller who has worked at Yotty’s Ace Discount for over 41 years. City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh explains why the city began the recognition program in 2011, “We see such great community support for a lot of different aspects, whether it be volunteerism for our local events, whether it be [the] school district, whether it be our community events and so forth. So it was just a way to recognize those individuals that play a role in certain aspects that make our community what it is.” Read more

Kalona / kciiradio.com

Kalona, Riverside City Council Candidates File for November Election

The filing window for the November 2nd election closed Thursday evening with incumbents and newcomers on the ballot around Washington County. Terms for Kalona City Council members Hank Beisheim, Joe Schmidt and Craig Spitzer will expire at the end of this year and all three plan to run for re-election. Roy Carney will be the final resident running for a seat on the council. Riverside City Council Member Kevin Mills was appointed to the council earlier this year to fill a vacancy left by Jeanine Redlinger. Mills is leaving his two-year term seat to run for one of the four-year terms available. Citizens Sue Richmond, Larry Simon and Kevin Kiene will be on the ballot for the two-year seat. For more information on voting polls and absentee voting, visit here. Read more

Kalona / kciiradio.com

Kalona Fall Festival Back After Nearly Two Years

The Kalona Fall Festival is making its way back on the scene after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, September 24th and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 25th. A full line-up of live music is scheduled to take the stage from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday with performances by the Mid-Prairie High School and Hillcrest Academy bands. Pony rides, Tractorcade, bags tournament, talent show and more will be available for all participants to enjoy. Kalona Historical Village Managing Director Nancy Roth shares her excitement for having the festival back this year, “We’re so happy to be back this year after last year’s episode, as you would say. So we’re hoping people are looking forward to coming back for the great food and the entertainment and all of the different activities we have going on because we do try to meet the needs of every member of the family with different fun and exciting things to do.” Read more

Kalona, IA
ABOUT

With Kalona Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

