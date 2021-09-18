CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, UT

Trending local news in Delta

Delta Voice
Delta Voice
 6 days ago

(DELTA, UT) Here are today's top stories from the Delta area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Delta area, click here.

Delta / youtube.com

COVID-19 rapid testing/staff shortage

COVID-19 rapid testing/staff shortage Read more

Delta / millardccp.com

Mary C. Dubro

Mary C. Dubro, of Delta, Utah, was received into the Lord’s arms on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Born April 21, 1937 in Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania. Daughter to Ross and Myrtle Christopher. Cherised and loved by many, Mary’s homes have been Pennsylvania, Nevada and Utah. She is loved as a wife, a... Read more

Utah / abc4.com

Delta variant putting more 40 to 50-year-olds in the hospital, Utah doctor says

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Doctors say they are losing healthcare workers vital to taking care of coronavirus patients in intensive care units. Hospitals and state data show our ICUs are at capacity. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is affecting people at much younger ages this year including the nearly 600... Read more

Delta Voice

Delta Voice

Delta, UT
ABOUT

With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

