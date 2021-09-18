Trending news headlines in Concordia
(CONCORDIA, KS) What’s going on in Concordia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Concordia area, click here.
Volleyball Handed Four-Set Defeat By Colby
CONCORDIA, Kan. – Home-court woes against conference competition would continue on Wednesday evening for the Cloud County Community College with a four-set defeat to visiting Colby Community College inside of Arley Bryant Gymnasium on September 15th. Cloud County now sits one game above .500 on the year at 7-6 overall... Read more
Concordia City Commission Approves Conditional Use Permit for Downtown Dog Boarding Kennel
The Concordia City Commission voted Wednesday, September 15th to approve the recommendation from the Concordia Planning Commission, awarding a Conditional Use Permit to Megan Beikmann, allowing her to operate a dog boarding kennel in downtown Concordia. The commission voted in favor of the Concordia Planning Commission recommendation by a 4-1... Read more
Restoring the Brown Grand Theatre Drop Curtain
Wendy Waszut-Barrett is working on a scenery restoration project at the Brown Grand Theatre in downtown Concordia this week. Waszut-Barrett is repairing and restoring the second drop curtain delivered to the Brown Grand Theatre in 1979; a painted replica based on the original Napoleon drop curtain delivered by the Twin City Scenic Co. in 1907. Read more
Cloud County Community College Foundation Commits $1.5 Million to New Technical Education Facility
The Cloud County Community College Foundation has committed $1.5 million to assist in the construction of a Technical Education facility on the college's Concordia campus. Last month, the Cloud County Community College Board of Trustees met in a study session with GLMV Architecture from Wichita, Kansas, which designs buildings, landscapes, sustainable environments, and master plans throughout the country, to discuss the proposed Technical Education facility, which will house the Renewable Energy, Nursing and Agriculture and industry programs at the college. Read more
Comments / 0