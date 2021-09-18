Trending news headlines in Concordia

(CONCORDIA, KS) What’s going on in Concordia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Volleyball Handed Four-Set Defeat By Colby CONCORDIA, Kan. – Home-court woes against conference competition would continue on Wednesday evening for the Cloud County Community College with a four-set defeat to visiting Colby Community College inside of Arley Bryant Gymnasium on September 15th. Cloud County now sits one game above .500 on the year at 7-6 overall...

Concordia City Commission Approves Conditional Use Permit for Downtown Dog Boarding Kennel The Concordia City Commission voted Wednesday, September 15th to approve the recommendation from the Concordia Planning Commission, awarding a Conditional Use Permit to Megan Beikmann, allowing her to operate a dog boarding kennel in downtown Concordia. The commission voted in favor of the Concordia Planning Commission recommendation by a 4-1...

Restoring the Brown Grand Theatre Drop Curtain Wendy Waszut-Barrett is working on a scenery restoration project at the Brown Grand Theatre in downtown Concordia this week. Waszut-Barrett is repairing and restoring the second drop curtain delivered to the Brown Grand Theatre in 1979; a painted replica based on the original Napoleon drop curtain delivered by the Twin City Scenic Co. in 1907.

