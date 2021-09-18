CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concordia, KS

Trending news headlines in Concordia

Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 6 days ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) What’s going on in Concordia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Concordia area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Cloud County / cloudtbirds.com

Volleyball Handed Four-Set Defeat By Colby

Volleyball Handed Four-Set Defeat By Colby

CONCORDIA, Kan. – Home-court woes against conference competition would continue on Wednesday evening for the Cloud County Community College with a four-set defeat to visiting Colby Community College inside of Arley Bryant Gymnasium on September 15th. Cloud County now sits one game above .500 on the year at 7-6 overall... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Concordia / ncktoday.com

Concordia City Commission Approves Conditional Use Permit for Downtown Dog Boarding Kennel

Concordia City Commission Approves Conditional Use Permit for Downtown Dog Boarding Kennel

The Concordia City Commission voted Wednesday, September 15th to approve the recommendation from the Concordia Planning Commission, awarding a Conditional Use Permit to Megan Beikmann, allowing her to operate a dog boarding kennel in downtown Concordia. The commission voted in favor of the Concordia Planning Commission recommendation by a 4-1... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Concordia / ncktoday.com

Restoring the Brown Grand Theatre Drop Curtain

Restoring the Brown Grand Theatre Drop Curtain

Wendy Waszut-Barrett is working on a scenery restoration project at the Brown Grand Theatre in downtown Concordia this week. Waszut-Barrett is repairing and restoring the second drop curtain delivered to the Brown Grand Theatre in 1979; a painted replica based on the original Napoleon drop curtain delivered by the Twin City Scenic Co. in 1907. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Concordia / ncktoday.com

Cloud County Community College Foundation Commits $1.5 Million to New Technical Education Facility

Cloud County Community College Foundation Commits $1.5 Million to New Technical Education Facility

The Cloud County Community College Foundation has committed $1.5 million to assist in the construction of a Technical Education facility on the college's Concordia campus. Last month, the Cloud County Community College Board of Trustees met in a study session with GLMV Architecture from Wichita, Kansas, which designs buildings, landscapes, sustainable environments, and master plans throughout the country, to discuss the proposed Technical Education facility, which will house the Renewable Energy, Nursing and Agriculture and industry programs at the college. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Concordia, KS
Concordia, KS
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
31
Followers
296
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy