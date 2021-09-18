Top Pipestone news stories
(PIPESTONE, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Pipestone area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pipestone area, click here.
2021 Football Contest
When all selections are made, please complete your personal information and submit the form. Each week we will tabulate the winner as determined by the highest number of correct selections. Weekly winner will receive $15.00 and second place winner will receive $5.00. All entries will be eligible for our season-ending... Read more
Pipestone Area Schools Homecoming 2021
The 2021 school year has just begun and homecoming week at Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) is already almost here. Homecoming festivities began the first week of school with the selection of the 2021 homecoming court. Queen candidates are Kendra Folkerts, Aubrey Kerkaert, Kennedy Manderscheid, Emma Stahl and Marli Taubert. King candidates are Ty Hansen, Owen Minet, Kaden Musch, Luke Ploeger and Connor Zephier. Read more
Pipestone City Council to consider accepting property
Pipestone City Council members will consider during their Sept. 20 meeting an offer from Paul Hess to donate a property at 818 West Main Street in Pipestone to the city to assist with the abatement of blighted properties. City Administrator Jeff Jones said during the council’s Sept. 7 meeting that... Read more
Arrow netters bow out to Saints, 1-6, mix things up at SJ tournament
Pipestone Area’s netters not only suffered through weather postponements during the week, but also through some tough matches. The Arrows bowed out to the visiting St. James Saints 1-6 Thursday afternoon in Pipestone, as their inexperience showed against the perennial state contender. “We just gave them too many opportunities at... Read more
