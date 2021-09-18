CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean View, DE

Ocean View news wrap: What’s trending

Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 6 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The news in Ocean View never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ocean View area, click here.

Bethany Beach / coastalpoint.com

Moushegian Cottage now hosts third generation of family

Moushegian Cottage now hosts third generation of family

The Moushegian Cottage, located at 118 Ocean View Parkway in Bethany Beach, is among the historic Bethany Beach homes and cottages being featured on the 4th Annual Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vahan and Catherine Moushegian built this cottage in... Read more

Ocean View / coastalpoint.com

Ocean View to clarify admin location with name change

Ocean View to clarify admin location with name change

The name of Ocean View Town Hall, located at 32 West Avenue, adjacent to John West Park, will be changed to the Ocean View Community Center. The decision was made during the Tuesday, Sept. 14, Ocean View Town Council meeting, after Town Manager Carol Houck said there has been confusion between Town Hall, where the town administration had previously been located and where the town council meets, and the newer administrative building on Central Avenue. Read more

Ocean View / youtube.com

37178 Harbor Dr, Ocean View, DE

37178 Harbor Dr, Ocean View, DE

See the Property Website! https://openhouseimaging.com/37178-Harbor-Dr :: Shelby Smith - 856-236-0469 Read more

Delaware Government
Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
75
Followers
302
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

