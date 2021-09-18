Ocean View news wrap: What’s trending

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The news in Ocean View never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ocean View area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Moushegian Cottage now hosts third generation of family The Moushegian Cottage, located at 118 Ocean View Parkway in Bethany Beach, is among the historic Bethany Beach homes and cottages being featured on the 4th Annual Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vahan and Catherine Moushegian built this cottage in... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Ocean View to clarify admin location with name change The name of Ocean View Town Hall, located at 32 West Avenue, adjacent to John West Park, will be changed to the Ocean View Community Center. The decision was made during the Tuesday, Sept. 14, Ocean View Town Council meeting, after Town Manager Carol Houck said there has been confusion between Town Hall, where the town administration had previously been located and where the town council meets, and the newer administrative building on Central Avenue. Read more

