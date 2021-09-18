CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistique, MI

Top stories trending in Manistique

Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 6 days ago

(MANISTIQUE, MI) What’s going on in Manistique? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Manistique area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Manistique / pioneertribune.com

Rose M. Milburn

Rose M. Milburn

MANISTIQUE – Rose Marie (Bonneau) Milburn, 72, of Manistique, Mich., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her home. She was born on March 19, 1949, in Marquette, Mich., the daughter of Rufus Julius and Angeline Marian (Sagatoe) Bonneau. She attended Munising Public Schools. Rose who was a... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Manistique / pioneertribune.com

Joseph J. Schmidt

Joseph J. Schmidt

MANISTIQUE – Joseph John Schmidt, 89, of Manistique, Mich., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. He was born May 7, 1932, in Flint, Mich., the son of John Joseph and Helen Schmidt. He attended Flint schools and graduated from Flint. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. He married Penny Braun on Dec. 13, 1994, in Royal Oak, Mich. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Manistique / pioneertribune.com

Donald R. Tennant

Donald R. Tennant

MANISTIQUE – Donald “Don” Russell Tennant, 88, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Schoolcraft Medical Care Facility with his family at his side. He was born on Sept. 15, 1932, in Manistique, Mich., the son of Russell and Clara (Toenneson) Tennant. He went to school in Manistique and graduated with the class of 1951. Don proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. He married the love of his life, Eldine “Ellie” (Leonhardt) of Engadine, Mich., in Manistique on March 6, 1952. They just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Manistique / pioneertribune.com

Douglas J. Thomas

Douglas J. Thomas

MANISTIQUE – Douglas James Thomas, 59, of Manistique, Mich., died peacefully at his home after a battle with cancer on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, with his family at his side. He was born on Nov. 7, 1961, in Manistique, the son of Leo Noel and Frances Arleen (Wolfe) Thomas. Doug... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manistique, MI
Manistique, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Manistique Daily

Manistique Daily

Manistique, MI
27
Followers
246
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy