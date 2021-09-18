Top stories trending in Manistique

(MANISTIQUE, MI) What’s going on in Manistique? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Rose M. Milburn MANISTIQUE – Rose Marie (Bonneau) Milburn, 72, of Manistique, Mich., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her home. She was born on March 19, 1949, in Marquette, Mich., the daughter of Rufus Julius and Angeline Marian (Sagatoe) Bonneau. She attended Munising Public Schools. Rose who was a...

Joseph J. Schmidt MANISTIQUE – Joseph John Schmidt, 89, of Manistique, Mich., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. He was born May 7, 1932, in Flint, Mich., the son of John Joseph and Helen Schmidt. He attended Flint schools and graduated from Flint. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. He married Penny Braun on Dec. 13, 1994, in Royal Oak, Mich.

Donald R. Tennant MANISTIQUE – Donald "Don" Russell Tennant, 88, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Schoolcraft Medical Care Facility with his family at his side. He was born on Sept. 15, 1932, in Manistique, Mich., the son of Russell and Clara (Toenneson) Tennant. He went to school in Manistique and graduated with the class of 1951. Don proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. He married the love of his life, Eldine "Ellie" (Leonhardt) of Engadine, Mich., in Manistique on March 6, 1952. They just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.

