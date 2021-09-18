Top stories trending in Chelan
Twentyfive Mile Fire Update
The Twentyfive Mile Fire near Lake Chelan grew by roughly 500 acres overnight but is still 50% contained. Operations Section Chief Cory Carlson said the biggest event Wednesday was when a brush fire grew behind the containment lines near Lakeshore and Hale Road, expanding to about an acre and a half in size. Read more
North Central Washington’s big fires near containment with rain on the way
Firefighters on the Twenty-Five Mile Fire burning off south Lake Chelan were planning aerial ignitions today on the interior of the fire. The fire has burned more than 21,500 acres and was 50 percent contained as of this morning. Aerial ignitions are used to do firing operations on difficult-to-reach areas... Read more
Accident in Knapps Hill Tunnel closes Highway 97A
Two people were injured when a car swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into a box truck which then hit another vehicle in the Knapps Hill Tunnel early this afternoon. Traffic on Highway 97A is being diverted, both to clear the accident scene and for the Washington State Department of Transportation to inspect damage done to the tunnel. Read more
Chelan Douglas Health District Officer Warns of an Artificial Plateau Due to Testing Challenges
Chelan-Douglas Health District COVID-19 case numbers are down compared to previous weeks, however unknown whether that’s due to reaching the peak of the Delta surge or a result of not enough testing. “My biggest fear is we’re missing a lot of cases,” said Dr. Jim Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District interim... Read more
