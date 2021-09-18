Algona news wrap: What’s trending

(ALGONA, IA) What’s going on in Algona? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Preliminary Numbers Show Enrollment Up for Algona Schools –Preliminary numbers show enrollment is up this year for the Algona Community School District. Superintendent Joe Carter went through the numbers for the Algona School Board during their meeting earlier this week. Carter says while the numbers are not official at this time, they do look good. Carter says they... Read more

Interesting – An Iowa City is Home to the World’s Largest Cheeto [PHOTO] Algona, Iowa... population 5,447 and one really freakin' big Cheeto. A Cheeto so large, so massive it officially, since 2003, holds the record for *echo* world's largest Cheeto. Ahem, end the echo effect on your voice. So how did Algona come into possession of the friggin' massive glob of fake cheese and preservatives? Glad you asked. Read more

Former Bulldog Talks Win Over Florida State, Playing College Football in the South –If you watched any college football highlights last weekend, you probably saw Jacksonville State defeat Florida State with a Hail Mary pass on the games’ final play. If you look closely at that final play, you’ll see former Algona Bulldog Josh Wegener running down the field to jump on the victory pile. Wegener starts at Right Guard for the Gamecocks, and he spoke with Hometown Radio/Home Country Radio Sports this week about the amazing finish. Read more

