What's up: Top news in Wadena

WDC splits against Crosby-Ironton, Staples-Motley
STAPLES — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Packer and the No. 1 doubles team of KatieRae Fiemeyer and Anna Fiemeyer each went 2-0 as the Wolverines earned a win over Crosby-Ironton and took a loss against Staples-Motley on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Crosby-Ironton 2. SINGLES. #1- Madison Packer (WDC) def.... Read more
Anjalie Aho and Jade Rypkema lead the way in cross country meets
Anjalie Aho led the field with a winning 5K time of 20:35 in leading the United North Central girls cross country team to a runner-up finish at the New York Mills Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Joanna Lehto (seventh in 23:23), Elsa Komppa (eighth in 23:28), Brianna George (11th in... Read more
Ellenson named student success coordinator at Wadena-Deer Creek elementary
Mary Ellenson has been named the new Student Success Coordinator at the Wadena-Deer Creek elementary school. The student success coordinator’s job is educating students along with staff, families and surrounding community members about their role in preventing disruptive/negative behaviors and working towards being even more trauma-informed. Ellenson, who used be... Read more
Bids for the new Wadena Library have been accepted
It’s a price tag higher than estimated and the project has been pushed back longer than hoped, but bids have now been accepted to allow for the old First National Bank building to be remodeled into the new Wadena Library. With bids accepted, Wadena Library branch manager Renee Frethem said... Read more
