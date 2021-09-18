CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena, MN

What's up: Top news in Wadena

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 6 days ago

(WADENA, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Wadena area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Staples / wadenapj.com

WDC splits against Crosby-Ironton, Staples-Motley

WDC splits against Crosby-Ironton, Staples-Motley

STAPLES — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Packer and the No. 1 doubles team of KatieRae Fiemeyer and Anna Fiemeyer each went 2-0 as the Wolverines earned a win over Crosby-Ironton and took a loss against Staples-Motley on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Crosby-Ironton 2. SINGLES. #1- Madison Packer (WDC) def.... Read more

New York Mills / parkrapidsenterprise.com

Anjalie Aho and Jade Rypkema lead the way in cross country meets

Anjalie Aho and Jade Rypkema lead the way in cross country meets

Anjalie Aho led the field with a winning 5K time of 20:35 in leading the United North Central girls cross country team to a runner-up finish at the New York Mills Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Joanna Lehto (seventh in 23:23), Elsa Komppa (eighth in 23:28), Brianna George (11th in... Read more

Deer Creek / wadenapj.com

Ellenson named student success coordinator at Wadena-Deer Creek elementary

Ellenson named student success coordinator at Wadena-Deer Creek elementary

Mary Ellenson has been named the new Student Success Coordinator at the Wadena-Deer Creek elementary school. The student success coordinator’s job is educating students along with staff, families and surrounding community members about their role in preventing disruptive/negative behaviors and working towards being even more trauma-informed. Ellenson, who used be... Read more

Wadena / wadenapj.com

Bids for the new Wadena Library have been accepted

Bids for the new Wadena Library have been accepted

It’s a price tag higher than estimated and the project has been pushed back longer than hoped, but bids have now been accepted to allow for the old First National Bank building to be remodeled into the new Wadena Library. With bids accepted, Wadena Library branch manager Renee Frethem said... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

