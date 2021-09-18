CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlan, IA

What's up: News headlines in Harlan

Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 6 days ago

(HARLAN, IA) Here are today’s top stories from the Harlan area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Harlan area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Atlantic / westerniowatoday.com

Atlantic Trojan Volleyball LIVE Video Tonight

Atlantic Trojan Volleyball LIVE Video Tonight

If you can’t make the game tonight against Harlan. we invite you to check out our NEW Live Video Stream of the game against the Cyclones. Our broadcast will begin at 6:45pm (just like the radio at 95.7FM). To access the stream from a desktop or tablet you can go... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Atlantic / swiowanewssource.com

PREP VOLLEYBALL: It's been awhile since they beat Harlan in volleyball, but Atlantic just that Thursday night

PREP VOLLEYBALL: It's been awhile since they beat Harlan in volleyball, but Atlantic just that Thursday night

ATLANTIC – They say nothing worth having in life ever comes easy. Atlantic learned that lesson well Thursday night against Harlan, a recurring Trojan nemesis but especially on the volleyball court. In their matches over the past 10 years, the Cyclones won 37 of 38 sets against the Trojans. The... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Atlantic / westerniowatoday.com

Atlantic defeats Harlan in Fifth Set to secure 3-2 Win

Atlantic defeats Harlan in Fifth Set to secure 3-2 Win

Atlantic defeats Harlan in Fifth Set in High School Volleyball to secure 3-2 Win. (Atlantic) Atlantic edged Harlan 17-15 in the rally set to win three sets to two in Hawkeye Ten Conference volleyball on Thursday night at Atlantic. The Trojans and the Cyclones exchanged set victories until the rally... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Glenwood / kmaland.com

KMA Sports (Football): Harlan 41 Glenwood 13

KMA Sports (Football): Harlan 41 Glenwood 13

Harlan uses balanced offense to spoil Glenwood's homecoming. The Radio Iowa Class 3A and KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Harlan Cyclones made Glenwood's homecoming unpleasant with a dominant 41-13 victory on Friday night. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
Harlan, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Harlan News Watch

Harlan News Watch

Harlan, IA
30
Followers
273
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy