What's up: News headlines in Harlan

Atlantic Trojan Volleyball LIVE Video Tonight
If you can’t make the game tonight against Harlan. we invite you to check out our NEW Live Video Stream of the game against the Cyclones. Our broadcast will begin at 6:45pm (just like the radio at 95.7FM). To access the stream from a desktop or tablet you can go... Read more
PREP VOLLEYBALL: It's been awhile since they beat Harlan in volleyball, but Atlantic just that Thursday night
ATLANTIC – They say nothing worth having in life ever comes easy. Atlantic learned that lesson well Thursday night against Harlan, a recurring Trojan nemesis but especially on the volleyball court. In their matches over the past 10 years, the Cyclones won 37 of 38 sets against the Trojans. The... Read more
Atlantic defeats Harlan in Fifth Set to secure 3-2 Win
Atlantic defeats Harlan in Fifth Set in High School Volleyball to secure 3-2 Win. (Atlantic) Atlantic edged Harlan 17-15 in the rally set to win three sets to two in Hawkeye Ten Conference volleyball on Thursday night at Atlantic. The Trojans and the Cyclones exchanged set victories until the rally... Read more
KMA Sports (Football): Harlan 41 Glenwood 13
Harlan uses balanced offense to spoil Glenwood's homecoming. The Radio Iowa Class 3A and KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Harlan Cyclones made Glenwood's homecoming unpleasant with a dominant 41-13 victory on Friday night. Read more
