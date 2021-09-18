CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola, IA

What's up: Leading stories in Osceola

Osceola Post
Osceola Post
 6 days ago

(OSCEOLA, IA) What’s going on in Osceola? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Osceola / osceolaiowa.com

Osceola Latino Fest

Osceola Latino Fest

The Annual Chamber-Main Street hosted Latino Fest, Sept. 9, on the courtyard in Osceola. The event wrapped-up the summer-long Thursdays in the Park schedule. The well-attended festival attracted a diverse crowd who was entertained by professional DJ and emcee, Alejandro Rios, as well as an authentic Mariachi band and children’s games. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Osceola / osceolaiowa.com

Osceola City Council

Osceola City Council

The Q Pond Trail Connector is complete and open to the public. The East Clay Street Park has concrete now as well and is awaiting the rubber surfacing. “I’d like to open it up to the public for the naming of East Clay Park,” said Mayor Thomas Kedley. “So if anyone has a neat idea contact one of your representatives or Parks and Rec, Tim Riddle or Dan Cooper and let us know some names you think would be unique for the history of Osceola and we’ll go from there.” Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Osceola / osceolaiowa.com

Charles Shannon

Charles Shannon

Charles Aulden Shannon, son of Lloyd Dell Shannon and Gladys Marie (Choate) Shannon was born March 30, 1925 in Union County, Iowa and passed from this life Thursday, September 8, 2021 at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa at 96 years of age. Charles attended country school in the... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Osceola / osceolaiowa.com

Ronald Watkins

Ronald Watkins

Ronald Ellis Watkins, son of George Watkins and Viola Grace (Howe) Brown was born January 22, 1939, in Iowa City, and passed from this life Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home near Osceola, surrounded by family at 82 years of age. Ron grew up in Woodburn on his Uncle... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osceola, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Osceola Post

Osceola Post

Osceola, IA
23
Followers
290
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy