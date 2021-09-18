What's up: Leading stories in Osceola

(OSCEOLA, IA) What’s going on in Osceola? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Osceola Latino Fest The Annual Chamber-Main Street hosted Latino Fest, Sept. 9, on the courtyard in Osceola. The event wrapped-up the summer-long Thursdays in the Park schedule. The well-attended festival attracted a diverse crowd who was entertained by professional DJ and emcee, Alejandro Rios, as well as an authentic Mariachi band and children’s games. Read more

Osceola City Council The Q Pond Trail Connector is complete and open to the public. The East Clay Street Park has concrete now as well and is awaiting the rubber surfacing. “I’d like to open it up to the public for the naming of East Clay Park,” said Mayor Thomas Kedley. “So if anyone has a neat idea contact one of your representatives or Parks and Rec, Tim Riddle or Dan Cooper and let us know some names you think would be unique for the history of Osceola and we’ll go from there.” Read more

Charles Shannon Charles Aulden Shannon, son of Lloyd Dell Shannon and Gladys Marie (Choate) Shannon was born March 30, 1925 in Union County, Iowa and passed from this life Thursday, September 8, 2021 at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa at 96 years of age. Charles attended country school in the... Read more

