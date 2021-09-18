CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alva, OK

Alva news digest: Top stories today

Alva Post
Alva Post
 6 days ago

(ALVA, OK) What’s going on in Alva? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alva area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alva / nwosu.edu

Northwestern Family Day Set for Sept. 24-25; Families Can ‘Shop for Tuition’ for Chance to Win Scholarships

Northwestern Family Day Set for Sept. 24-25; Families Can ‘Shop for Tuition’ for Chance to Win Scholarships

Family Day at Northwestern Oklahoma State University is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. The annual event brings families to campus where they can take tours, purchase Ranger gear, shop for tuition scholarships and attend a Ranger football game. Families are invited to visit the Alva merchants to “shop for tuition”... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Alva / alvareviewcourier.com

Bidart named GAC Defensive Player of the Week

Bidart named GAC Defensive Player of the Week

ALVA, Okla – The Rangers senior Caitlyn Bidart has been named the Great American Conference defensive player of the week. The Great American Conference has started their second week of naming their player of the week award. This is the second straight week the Rangers soccer team has been honored,... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Alva / nwosu.edu

‘A Tuna Christmas’ First Fall Theatre Production at Northwestern Sept 30-Oct. 2

‘A Tuna Christmas’ First Fall Theatre Production at Northwestern Sept 30-Oct. 2

The Northwestern Oklahoma State University fine arts department will host its first theatre production of the fall semester, “A Tuna Christmas,” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 in the Herod Hall auditorium. "We are so excited to return to Tuna,... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alva / alvareviewcourier.com

September Rotary Students of the Month honored

September Rotary Students of the Month honored

Aaron Mason is the son of Aaron Mason and Deeann Mason. High school activities include One Act, speech and debate, art club and science club. Outside of school activities include the Alva Robotics Team lead engineer and being on the video and sound team at First Baptist Church. Mason works... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alva, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Alva, OK
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alva News Digest
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Alva Post

Alva Post

Alva, OK
24
Followers
285
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy