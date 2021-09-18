Alva news digest: Top stories today

(ALVA, OK) What’s going on in Alva? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alva area, click here.

Northwestern Family Day Set for Sept. 24-25; Families Can ‘Shop for Tuition’ for Chance to Win Scholarships Family Day at Northwestern Oklahoma State University is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. The annual event brings families to campus where they can take tours, purchase Ranger gear, shop for tuition scholarships and attend a Ranger football game. Families are invited to visit the Alva merchants to “shop for tuition”... Read more

Bidart named GAC Defensive Player of the Week ALVA, Okla – The Rangers senior Caitlyn Bidart has been named the Great American Conference defensive player of the week. The Great American Conference has started their second week of naming their player of the week award. This is the second straight week the Rangers soccer team has been honored,... Read more

‘A Tuna Christmas’ First Fall Theatre Production at Northwestern Sept 30-Oct. 2 The Northwestern Oklahoma State University fine arts department will host its first theatre production of the fall semester, “A Tuna Christmas,” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 in the Herod Hall auditorium. "We are so excited to return to Tuna,... Read more

