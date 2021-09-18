CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt news wrap: What's trending

Pratt Voice
 6 days ago

(PRATT, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pratt.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pratt area, click here.

Pratt Elks Lodge Club makes special presentations to Fort Dodge Soldiers Home residents

Pratt Elks Lodge Club makes special presentations to Fort Dodge Soldiers Home residents

Four BPOE Pratt Elks Lodge #1451 members traveled to the Fort Dodge Soldiers Home Wednesday, September 8 near Dodge City to present three robotic cats and two Virtual Reality Headsets. These gifts, along with two recliners delivered by Ashley Furniture earlier in the week, were donated specifically to the dementia care unit. Read more

Pratt columnist predicts continued win record for K-State Wildcat football vs Nevada

Pratt columnist predicts continued win record for K-State Wildcat football vs Nevada

The 2-0 Kansas State Wildcats, after beating Stanford 24-7 and Southern Illinois 31-23, will face its biggest test of the season so far as the will entertain the 2-0 Nevada Wolfpack from the Mountain West Conference. The game will kickoff at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 1:05 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+. Read more

Comments
avatar

Mr. Pratt, your wish for a Cats win is just a dream. Good luck. Go Pack.....

KBI arrests Medicine Lodge police officer for child abuse, battery

KBI arrests Medicine Lodge police officer for child abuse, battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation Thursday night arrested an officer with the Medicine Lodge Police Department. Agents arrested 33-year-old Tate M. Rosenbaum for one count of abuse of a child and one count of battery. Rosenbaum was arrested at his home in Pratt and was booked into... Read more

City of St. John: Find another way home this week

City of St. John: Find another way home this week

Read more

