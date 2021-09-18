News wrap: Top stories in Sidney
(SIDNEY, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sidney.
Things to know about the SPS school district
Things are always happening in school districts, and there are a few things happening with Sidney Public Schools that are bringing about some new changes/faces. Here are a few things to know regarding the SPS district and the new people or things you may be seeing. Sportsmanship Program. In an...
Highway cleanup serves the community
In remembrance of 9/11, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sidney held a "Community Day of Service" on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Members of the congregation met at the church and then split up into "trash teams." Each "trash team" was assigned an area of the highway surrounding the Richland County Landfill, the Savage Household Garbage Canister Site, or highway 58 in Dore.
Volk, SHS golf hitting stride ahead of postseason
Coming into the fall 2021 golf season, Sidney High School senior Karly Volk was likely the most experienced golfer for the SHS golf team. Volk has been golfing since she was four years old, and throughout her high school career, she only got better and better, culminating in a 5th place finish at state last season.
Column: Referee shortage statewide presents possible issues
There have been talks of a referee shortage nationwide, but the effects of that haven't been seen by my own two eyes, as of yet. That (sort of) all changed on Thursday, September 9, as a story from montanasports.com detailed how a referee shortage in the state of Montana is causing games to be rescheduled across the state.
