Sidney, MT

News wrap: Top stories in Sidney

Sidney Updates
 6 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sidney.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Sidney / sidneyherald.com

Things to know about the SPS school district

Things to know about the SPS school district

Things are always happening in school districts, and there are a few things happening with Sidney Public Schools that are bringing about some new changes/faces. Here are a few things to know regarding the SPS district and the new people or things you may be seeing. Sportsmanship Program. In an... Read more

Sidney / willistonherald.com

Highway cleanup serves the community

Highway cleanup serves the community

In remembrance of 9/11, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sidney held a “Community Day of Service” on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Members of the congregation met at the church and then split up into “trash teams.” Each “trash team” was assigned an area of the highway surrounding the Richland County Landfill, the Savage Household Garbage Canister Site, or highway 58 in Dore. Read more

Sidney / sidneyherald.com

Volk, SHS golf hitting stride ahead of postseason

Volk, SHS golf hitting stride ahead of postseason

Coming into the fall 2021 golf season, Sidney High School senior Karly Volk was likely the most experienced golfer for the SHS golf team. Volk has been golfing since she was four years old, and throughout her high school career, she only got better and better, culminating in a 5th place finish at state last season. Read more

Sidney / sidneyherald.com

Column: Referee shortage statewide presents possible issues

Column: Referee shortage statewide presents possible issues

There have been talks of a referee shortage nationwide, but the effects of that haven’t been seen by my own two eyes, as of yet. That (sort of) all changed on Thursday, September 9, as a story from montanasports.com detailed how a referee shortage in the state of Montana is causing games to be rescheduled across the state. Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
City
Sidney, MT
Sidney, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
#Mt
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Sidney Updates

Sidney, MT
With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

