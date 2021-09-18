Bonners Ferry news digest: Top stories today

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) What’s going on in Bonners Ferry? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bonners Ferry area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Badger volleyball undefeated BONNERS FERRY — The Bonners Ferry varsity volleyball team remains undefeated in all of their conference and non-conference matches and continues to look strong at first place in the Intermountain League. On Tuesday, Sept. 14 the team won all three sets against Priest River Spartans, shutting out the Spartans in... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Honey Do Painting looking for volunteers who love our town BONNERS FERRY — Honey Do Painting’s yearlong program is looking for volunteers for its “We Love Our Town” community outreach program. The purpose of the event is to give back to Bonners Ferry, and its a yearlong program, but they are setting up the date of Sept. 18 to have volunteers sign up and complete tasks for those in need before the winter season, according to Honey Do Painting. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Badger's football wins against scoreless Libby LIBBY, Mont. — Coming off a significant win the previous game against Grangeville, the Bonners Ferry football team continued its success in a 7-0 road win against the Libby Loggers on Sept. 10. According to head coach Travis Hinthorn, the Badgers fumbled away the ball on their first offensive series,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE