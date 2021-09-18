CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Bonners Ferry news digest: Top stories today

Bonners Ferry News Watch
 6 days ago

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) What’s going on in Bonners Ferry? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bonners Ferry area, click here.

Bonners Ferry / bonnersferryherald.com

Badger volleyball undefeated

BONNERS FERRY — The Bonners Ferry varsity volleyball team remains undefeated in all of their conference and non-conference matches and continues to look strong at first place in the Intermountain League. On Tuesday, Sept. 14 the team won all three sets against Priest River Spartans, shutting out the Spartans in... Read more

Bonners Ferry / bonnersferryherald.com

Honey Do Painting looking for volunteers who love our town

BONNERS FERRY — Honey Do Painting’s yearlong program is looking for volunteers for its “We Love Our Town” community outreach program. The purpose of the event is to give back to Bonners Ferry, and its a yearlong program, but they are setting up the date of Sept. 18 to have volunteers sign up and complete tasks for those in need before the winter season, according to Honey Do Painting. Read more

Libby / bonnersferryherald.com

Badger's football wins against scoreless Libby

LIBBY, Mont. — Coming off a significant win the previous game against Grangeville, the Bonners Ferry football team continued its success in a 7-0 road win against the Libby Loggers on Sept. 10. According to head coach Travis Hinthorn, the Badgers fumbled away the ball on their first offensive series,... Read more

Bonners Ferry / bonnersferryherald.com

Boys soccer continues to improve, second in league

BONNERS FERRY — BFHS boys soccer tied 1-1 against visiting Timberlake on Tuesday, Sept. 14, but continues to look strong and make strides toward improvement. In the match against Timberlake, the Tigers scored a first-half goal, and it took until the second half for Badgers to respond and score a goal to tie the game. Read more

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry, ID
ABOUT

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

