News wrap: Headlines in Chadron
Zone Change For Apartment Building Goes Before Chadron Planners
A Lincoln developer makes his pitch to the Chadron Planning Commission tonight to rezone 7 lots on the south side of 10th St across from Wilson Park to allow construction of a 4-story, 78-unit apartment building. The project would be the largest apartment complex in Chadron and the second-tallest building...
State College Chancellor Pleased With Panhandle Visit
Nebraska State College System Chancellor Paul Turman says he couldn't be more pleased with his visit to the Panhandle last week, which included 2 days on the Chadron State College campus. The trip was timed to coincide with the State College Board of Trustees annual meeting in Chadron, which this...
Chadron State rodeo is this weekend
The Chadron State College rodeo will be this weekend at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Nearly 500 entries from a dozen schools that make up the Central Rocky Mountain Region will participate. The official performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. There also will be large sessions...
CSC Eagles to host Hardrockers
CHADRON, Neb. -- September 16, 2021 -- The Chadron State football team will be back home to meet long-time archrival South Dakota Mines at 6:30 Saturday night at Elliott Field. The CSC-Mines rivalry dates back to 1912, the second year Chadron State was in operation. The Eagles have won each...
