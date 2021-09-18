CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

News wrap: Top stories in Alpine

Alpine News Flash
 6 days ago

(ALPINE, TX) What's going on in Alpine? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Alpine / alpineavalanche.com

Bryan Hobson Wildenthal

Bryan Hobson Wildenthal of Dallas, Texas, died on Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 83, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Adele; five children and their spouses, Rebecca Wildenthal, Bryan H. Wildenthal II (Ashish Agrawal), Lora Wildenthal (Carl Caldwell), Kerry Wildenthal Fagelman (Michael Fagelman), and Andrea Wildenthal Hanson (Clay Hanson); five grandchildren; and three greatgrandchildren.

Alpine / alpineavalanche.com

Modesto Espinoza

Modesto Espinoza, a lifelong resident of Alpine, Texas, closed his eyes to his earthly home on Sept. 8, 2021, at Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine with his beloved family by his side. He was 94. Modesto was born on April 27, 1927, in Alpine to Manuela and...

Alpine / alpineavalanche.com

Katherine Cosandey Snook

Katherine Cosandey Snook, wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully Aug. 10 at her Alpine home, surrounded by family. Katherine was 92, and would have celebrated 72 years of marriage with Don on Aug. 14. Her life was commemorated at a ceremony on Aug. 20, 2021, at Don and Katherine's house.

Alpine / oaoa.com

Annual Harvest Moon

The Alpine Downtown Association and the City of Alpine will celebrate the end of summer with music and art under the fourth annual Harvest Moon event Saturday evening in downtown Alpine. The event will start from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with an "Alpine Alley Art" reception featuring new murals.

Alpine News Flash

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

