News wrap: Top stories in Alpine

Bryan Hobson Wildenthal Body Bryan Hobson Wildenthal of Dallas, Texas, died on Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 83, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Adele; five children and their spouses, Rebecca Wildenthal, Bryan H. Wildenthal II (Ashish Agrawal), Lora Wildenthal (Carl Caldwell), Kerry Wildenthal Fagelman (Michael Fagelman), and Andrea Wildenthal Hanson (Clay Hanson); five grandchildren; and three greatgrandchildren. Read more

Modesto Espinoza Body Modesto Espinoza, a lifelong resident of Alpine, Texas, closed his eyes to his earthly home on Sept. 8, 2021, at Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine with his beloved family by his side. He was 94. Modesto was born on April 27, 1927, in Alpine to Manuela and... Read more

Katherine Cosandey Snook Body Katherine Cosandey Snook, wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully Aug. 10 at her Alpine home, surrounded by family. Katherine was 92, and would have celebrated 72 years of marriage with Don on Aug. 14. Her life was commemorated at a ceremony on Aug. 20, 2021, at Don and Katherine’s house. Read more

