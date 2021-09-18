CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amery, WI

What's up: News headlines in Amery

Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 6 days ago

(AMERY, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Amery.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Amery / theameryfreepress.com

Celebrating 72 years of Fall Festival this weekend

Celebrating 72 years of Fall Festival this weekend

It is hard to believe Amery’s big Fall Festival weekend is days away. Greek philosopher Heraclitus said, “There is nothing permanent except change.” Many adaptions needed to be made to this year’s festival, including different areas for the Grand Parade, Arts and Crafts, carnival and music. The parade will start... Read more

Amery / theameryfreepress.com

Grand Marshal Williamsons are proud of their hometown

Grand Marshal Williamsons are proud of their hometown

Chuck and Cheryl Williamson have worn many different community hats throughout the years, this year they have a new one to wear, a perfect fit; Grand Marshals of the Amery Fall Festival. The two have experienced Fall Festival as children who attended their community’s yearly event. They have experienced it... Read more

Amery / theameryfreepress.com

Freshmen carry Amery girls runners to first place finish

Freshmen carry Amery girls runners to first place finish

It was a day for the freshmen runners of the Amery girls cross country team. Thursday at the Cameron Invitational, five freshmen finish in the top 10 to lead the Warriors to a first place team finish. Amery finished with 27 points, compared to Cameron’s 64. Chequamegon took third at... Read more

Amery / osceolasun.com

A shift is underway

A shift is underway

To say the COVID-19 pandemic has changed this is understating the meaning of understating. The lockdowns of 2020 and the economic, social and cultural fallout that resulted continues to resonate a year later. Even after the federal government spent $18 billion for vaccines which have now received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), our society struggles to return to normal. Read more

Amery Daily

Amery Daily

Amery, WI
With Amery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

