News wrap: Top stories in Hallettsville

Rose Marie Hoch
HALLETTSVILLE — Rose Marie Hoch, 82; Funeral Mass Service: 10:30 am, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville; with Visitation starting at 8 am to 10 am; and Rosary starting at 10 am. Officiant: Rev. Chris Korang. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Memorials: donor’s choice. www.kubenafuneralhome. Read more
Industrial runs past Tidehaven
EL MATON — Industrial was looking to make it two wins in a row after losing at home to Hallettsville in Week 2. Playing at Tidehaven in their final non-district game, the Cobras — ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, Division I — took care of business, pulling away from the Tigers early in a 45-10 win. Read more
Mary Agnes Kozel Grahmann
HALLETTSVILLE — A beautiful strong lady, Mary Agnes Grahmann went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021. She was born on January 7, 1924 in (Bluff) LaGrange, TX to the lake Charles and Marie Kozel. She was the second of 10 children. She married Hubert Grahmann on... Read more
