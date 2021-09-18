CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

News wrap: Top stories in Hallettsville

Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 6 days ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) The news in Hallettsville never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Hallettsville / victoriaadvocate.com

Rose Marie Hoch

Rose Marie Hoch

HALLETTSVILLE — Rose Marie Hoch, 82; Funeral Mass Service: 10:30 am, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville; with Visitation starting at 8 am to 10 am; and Rosary starting at 10 am. Officiant: Rev. Chris Korang. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Memorials: donor’s choice. www.kubenafuneralhome. Read more

Hallettsville / victoriaadvocate.com

Industrial runs past Tidehaven

Industrial runs past Tidehaven

EL MATON — Industrial was looking to make it two wins in a row after losing at home to Hallettsville in Week 2. Playing at Tidehaven in their final non-district game, the Cobras — ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, Division I — took care of business, pulling away from the Tigers early in a 45-10 win. Read more

Hallettsville / victoriaadvocate.com

Mary Agnes Kozel Grahmann

Mary Agnes Kozel Grahmann

HALLETTSVILLE — A beautiful strong lady, Mary Agnes Grahmann went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021. She was born on January 7, 1924 in (Bluff) LaGrange, TX to the lake Charles and Marie Kozel. She was the second of 10 children. She married Hubert Grahmann on... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

