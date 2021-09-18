Top Madisonville news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TX

 6 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Here are today's top stories from the Madisonville area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

JAMES OLIN MANNING

James Olin Manning, 61, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, September 6, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16 at Day Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Day Funeral Home. Olin was born in Huntsville, Texas on December 6, 1959, to Joe Calvin and Tommie Jo (Tinkle) Manning. After graduating from Madisonville High School in 1978, He attended Sam Houston State University and graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. Olin's life was defined by the outdoors, bird hunting, hog hunting, fishing, operating any kind of heavy equipment and tending to his cattle. As a teen he worked as an attendant for the local gas station, as did many youths of that generation. During 1990 – 1999 he worked for Rainbow Pipeline. He later spent most of his time at his ranch in Elwood. San Pedro, Belize was one of his favorite places to visit. It was guaranteed if he ever got on the topic, you were in for quite a conversation. He was able to enjoy a final visit there during August, with many family members and friends joining him.

CARL OWENS

Carl Owens was born February 18, 1934 to Ethel Lee Hubbard and Earnest Owens in Oakwood, Texas. Carl was a blessing to both his parents and god-parent. Most of his early life was spent with his aunt and god-mother, Effie Owens in Oakwood, Texas where he accepted God at an early age. Carl graduated from Jack Yates High school at the age of 18, and then went on to join the Armed Forces. As a proud member of the United States Army, Carl served as a Korean War Veteran. Upon his return home, Carl married and was blessed with three beautiful children, Lawrence Thomas, Anthony Earl Owens, and Carla Elizabeth Owens. Carl was a wonderful father who also raised his two adopted granddaughters, Nicole Lasha Wright and Diamond Selivia Owens. Carl Owens leaves behind a beautiful, loving wife of 34 years, Selivia Owens, in which he shared his last moments with in their home. Together they have two sons, James Oliver and Larry Oliver, and a daughter Taren Adams. He leaves to cherish 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Mr. Owens also leaves behind a special family: The Rivas'. Preceding him in death are his mother, Ethel Lee Hubbard, his father, Earnest Owens, his sons, Anthony Owens, Lawrence Thomas, and Larry Oliver, and his very very special daughter, Diamond Selivia Owens. Carl Owens lived a rich and full life and will be missed dearly. Homegoing services for Carl were held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas. Interment followed in Two Mile Cemetery. Pallbearers: Earl "Tank" Tyler, Cash Bryant, Larry Crater, D'Ron Jordan, Donald Haynes, Lee Dawson, Terrell Owens Honorary Pallbearers: Christopher Clayton Matchett, Sr., Donald G. Shepard, III, Alvin Hubbard, Carl Lee Hubbard, Jesse Hubbard, Bobby Jones, Frank Brown, Dilver Rivas Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas.

Brazos Valley Football Capsules

Brazos Valley Football Capsules

District 8-5A-DI: College Station Cougars at New Caney Porter Spartans, 7 p.m. Friday. Thus far: College Station 3-0, 1-0: Hutto 59-11; Fort Bend Bush 49-7; Magnolia 38-10. Porter 0-3, 0-1: Montgomery 9-27; Montgomery Lake Creek 15-35; New Caney 41-14. Last year: College Station 24-14 Harris Ratings: College Station by 40.

Bennett Ties for Third at Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

Bennett Ties for Third at Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

CARROLLTON, Texas – Texas A&M men's golf's Sam Bennett registered his ninth career top-five finish as he tied for third at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club. Bennett carded a 6-under 210 for the tournament after shooting a 4-under 68 on Wednesday. The Madisonville, Texas, native birdied the...

With Madisonville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

