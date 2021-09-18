Top Madisonville news stories

CARL OWENS

Carl Owens was born February 18, 1934 to Ethel Lee Hubbard and Earnest Owens in Oakwood, Texas. Carl was a blessing to both his parents and god-parent. Most of his early life was spent with his aunt and god-mother, Effie Owens in Oakwood, Texas where he accepted God at an early age. Carl graduated from Jack Yates High school at the age of 18, and then went on to join the Armed Forces. As a proud member of the United States Army, Carl served as a Korean War Veteran. Upon his return home, Carl married and was blessed with three beautiful children, Lawrence Thomas, Anthony Earl Owens, and Carla Elizabeth Owens. Carl was a wonderful father who also raised his two adopted granddaughters, Nicole Lasha Wright and Diamond Selivia Owens. Carl Owens leaves behind a beautiful, loving wife of 34 years, Selivia Owens, in which he shared his last moments with in their home. Together they have two sons, James Oliver and Larry Oliver, and a daughter Taren Adams. He leaves to cherish 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Mr. Owens also leaves behind a special family: The Rivas'. Preceding him in death are his mother, Ethel Lee Hubbard, his father, Earnest Owens, his sons, Anthony Owens, Lawrence Thomas, and Larry Oliver, and his very very special daughter, Diamond Selivia Owens. Carl Owens lived a rich and full life and will be missed dearly. Homegoing services for Carl were held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas. Interment followed in Two Mile Cemetery. Pallbearers: Earl "Tank" Tyler, Cash Bryant, Larry Crater, D'Ron Jordan, Donald Haynes, Lee Dawson, Terrell Owens Honorary Pallbearers: Christopher Clayton Matchett, Sr., Donald G. Shepard, III, Alvin Hubbard, Carl Lee Hubbard, Jesse Hubbard, Bobby Jones, Frank Brown, Dilver Rivas Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas.