What's up: Leading stories in Philomath

Excavating Personal Geography in “Philomath” The title of Devon Walker-Figueroa’s debut collection, Philomath—selected for the 2020 National Poetry Series by Sally Keith—does double duty, as a Greek word for the love of learning, as well as the name of a town in Oregon. Names are powerful, offering both possibility and prison, and immediately upon entering this town, this collection, one realizes that the geology beneath this geography goes beyond the town limits, beyond histories, excavating far more complicated personal terrain. Perhaps only a poet could walk this ground this confidently, this unforgettably; using temporality, memory, and folklore—both ancient and what we give power to in our small and brief lives—as her map and her shield. Read more

Corvallis art class paints Philomath farm truck Mushrooms were growing out of the doors and an elk ended up plastered on the hood, but all that was a good thing Thursday morning at Linus Pauling Middle School. Students from Claudia Hall’s art class spent their class period outdoors with an unusual canvas for their advanced art project — a flatbed truck courtesy of Gathering Together Farm. Read more

