Philomath, OR

What's up: Leading stories in Philomath

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PHILOMATH, OR) The news in Philomath never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Philomath area, click here.

Philomath

Excavating Personal Geography in “Philomath”

Excavating Personal Geography in “Philomath”

The title of Devon Walker-Figueroa’s debut collection, Philomath—selected for the 2020 National Poetry Series by Sally Keith—does double duty, as a Greek word for the love of learning, as well as the name of a town in Oregon. Names are powerful, offering both possibility and prison, and immediately upon entering this town, this collection, one realizes that the geology beneath this geography goes beyond the town limits, beyond histories, excavating far more complicated personal terrain. Perhaps only a poet could walk this ground this confidently, this unforgettably; using temporality, memory, and folklore—both ancient and what we give power to in our small and brief lives—as her map and her shield. Read more

Philomath

Homes for sale - 24698 Evergreen Rd, Philomath, OR 97370

Homes for sale - 24698 Evergreen Rd, Philomath, OR 97370

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/CN3WWG/24698-Evergreen-Rd-Philomath-OR-781873 Country living close to town! Pretty territorial views surround this charming home. 2 beds, 1 bath with vaulted living space and updated kitchen with newer appliances, that stay! Chicken coup. Spacious lot. Come visit this private, natural sanctuary that could be yours! Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Square Feet: 1008 Price: $339,900 MLS ID: 781873 For more information about this property, please contact Erin Burns at 503-510-4366 or erinburns@bhhsrep.com. You can also text 7020042 to 67299. Last modified: 09/16/2021 07:16:19 am Read more

Corvallis

Corvallis art class paints Philomath farm truck

Corvallis art class paints Philomath farm truck

Mushrooms were growing out of the doors and an elk ended up plastered on the hood, but all that was a good thing Thursday morning at Linus Pauling Middle School. Students from Claudia Hall’s art class spent their class period outdoors with an unusual canvas for their advanced art project — a flatbed truck courtesy of Gathering Together Farm. Read more

Woodburn

Prep football: Philomath dominates in 32-12 win over Woodburn

Prep football: Philomath dominates in 32-12 win over Woodburn

Philomath relied on a stout defense, an aggressive running game and a handful of timely passes in a 32-12 victory over visiting Woodburn on Friday night. The Warriors (3-0) jumped out to a 12-0 first-quarter lead on a pair of touchdown runs by running back David Griffith. The junior, whose rugged running style belies his listed measurements of 5-foot-7 and 158 pounds, carried the ball 20 times for 178 yards. Read more

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
