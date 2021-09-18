News wrap: Top stories in Lincolnton
Angelica Nicole Kelley
Ms. Angelica Nicole Kelley, 59, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 10, 2021 at her residence on North Washington St. The celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Lincolnton United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Kanipe officiating. Interment will follow in the Lincolnton City Cemetery. Read more
Bakers and crafters needed to fill country store shelves
Get out your muskets, buckskins, overalls, and bonnets – “Pioneer Day” is just around the corner! Held annually by the Lincoln County Historical Society, Pioneer Day will present its 24th annual offering on Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lincoln County Historical Park, 147 Lumber Street in Lincolnton. The festival features living history demonstrations, food, antique tractors […] Read more
First Responders march in memory of 911 attacks
Lincoln County Firefighters and Law Enforcement marched Saturday in downtown Lincolnton in commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States by Muslim extremists. The attacks using highjacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York, damaged the Pentagon in Washington, and crashed United Flight 93 in rural Pennsylvania after passengers overpowered the terrorists. 2,996 […] Read more
