News wrap: Top stories in Lincolnton

LOCAL HEADLINE

Angelica Nicole Kelley Ms. Angelica Nicole Kelley, 59, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 10, 2021 at her residence on North Washington St. The celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Lincolnton United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Kanipe officiating. Interment will follow in the Lincolnton City Cemetery. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Bakers and crafters needed to fill country store shelves Get out your muskets, buckskins, overalls, and bonnets – “Pioneer Day” is just around the corner! Held annually by the Lincoln County Historical Society, Pioneer Day will present its 24th annual offering on Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lincoln County Historical Park, 147 Lumber Street in Lincolnton. The festival features living history demonstrations, food, antique tractors […] Read more

TOP VIEWED