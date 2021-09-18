Top Worland news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worland, WY

 6 days ago

(WORLAND, WY) Here are today’s top stories from the Worland area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Worland area, click here.

Worland

Lady Warrior Volleyball Finishes Second In Rawlins

The Lady Warriors finished 2nd in the Silver Bracket of the Rawlins Invitational. In Pool Play Worland would start with number 3 ranked in 3A Volleyball Lyman Lady Eagles losing 18-21/9-21 They would get a tie against Wheatland 21-18/19-21 The Lady Warriors would lose to number 4 ranked in 3A... Read more

Worland

Nancy Aloise (Brubaker) Dooley

Nancy Aloise Brubaker Dooley passed away September 7, 2021 at the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was the first-born daughter of Clifford Lawrence and Mary Margaret (Taylor) Brubaker on July 31, 1937 in Worland, Wyoming. In her youth, Nancy was very active with the Brubaker Sheep Ranch. She enjoyed... Read more

Worland

Betty Adell (Solaas) Sisk

Betty Adell Sisk, 82-year-old Worland resident, passed away September 9, 2021 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana. Betty was born on April 4, 1939 on the family farm in Bristol, South Dakota to Bern't Lars "Ben" and Agnes Oline (Bakken) Solaas. Her family moved to Spearfish, South Dakota in 1953 where she finished her schooling, graduating in 1957. Read more

Worland

New director takes reins at museum

WORLAND - The Board of Directors of the Washakie Museum & Cultural Center recently named Marian Bender as the Museum's new executive director. Bender, who assumed leadership of the Museum on Aug. 9, brings two decades of non-profit management experience to her new position. Her expertise includes financial management, fundraising, strategic planning, event management, coaching, training and building community partnerships. Read more

Worland, WY
ABOUT

With Worland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

