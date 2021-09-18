Top Salida news stories
(SALIDA, CO) What’s going on in Salida? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
High Country Bank is currently accepting applications for full-time Tellers
High Country Bank is currently accepting applications for full-time Tellers for Salida and Buena Vista. Please apply online at: www.highcountrybank.net Salary Range: $16.00/$26.00 an hour Benefits include: Health, Dental, Vision Insurance, 401k, Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Incentive Compensation Bonus after one year of service. An Equal Opportunity Employer. Read more
Mark Cooper presents 4283 S Salida Way Unit 11 Aurora, CO | ColdwellBankerHomes.com
4283 S Salida Way Unit 11, Aurora, CO Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/4283+S+Salida+Way+Unit+11,+Aurora,+CO ColdwellBankerHomes.com Mark Cooper - Coldwell Banker | 303.843.1545 Location! Location! Location! Close to shopping, Quincy dog park and Quincy Reservoir. Quiet community, Unit faces south. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Shared bath with vanity, plus an additional one-fourth bath (vanity and sink) off primary. Cozy kitchen with all appliances included has Pergo w Read more
Salida artist paints murals in Washington
Salida artist David Larcom has been spending the summer with his son, Louis, who is serving with the U.S. Navy in Marysville, Washington, but it hasn’t been all leisure time. He was commissioned by private residents to complete five murals there. The two most recent were 14-by-40-foot paintings on garage... Read more
Ark Valley Helping Hands Sets Fall Service Day, Seeks Volunteers
Ark Valley Helping Hands (AVHH) is seeking volunteer assistance for its Fall Service Day from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Saturday, Oct. 9. During this time frame, AVHH will work with its regular volunteers and volunteers from the general public to tackle outdoor chores for approximately 20 households who are members of AVHH. Read more
