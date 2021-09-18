CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Top Salida news stories

 6 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) What's going on in Salida? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Salida

High Country Bank is currently accepting applications for full-time Tellers for Salida and Buena Vista. Please apply online at: www.highcountrybank.net Salary Range: $16.00/$26.00 an hour Benefits include: Health, Dental, Vision Insurance, 401k, Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Incentive Compensation Bonus after one year of service. An Equal Opportunity Employer.

Washington

Salida artist paints murals in Washington

Washington

Salida artist David Larcom has been spending the summer with his son, Louis, who is serving with the U.S. Navy in Marysville, Washington, but it hasn't been all leisure time. He was commissioned by private residents to complete five murals there. The two most recent were 14-by-40-foot paintings on garage...

Salida

Ark Valley Helping Hands (AVHH) is seeking volunteer assistance for its Fall Service Day from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Saturday, Oct. 9. During this time frame, AVHH will work with its regular volunteers and volunteers from the general public to tackle outdoor chores for approximately 20 households who are members of AVHH.

Salida, CO
With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

