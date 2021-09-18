What's up: Top news in Bailey

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey, CO

 6 days ago

(BAILEY, CO) What’s going on in Bailey? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Bailey / youtube.com

128 Yellow Pine Drive Bailey CO 80421 To get property details right on your phone - CALL or TEXT 855-736-4647 Use Property Code - 227885 Nestled in the Aspens, this Mountain Contemporary has been updated and is turn key - ready for the new owners. Inside you will find a popular Open floor plan with a vaulted Great Room and wall of windows. The kitchen is spacious and updated with soft close cherry cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The main level has the master bedroom suite w/walk in closet and a spectacular master bath. Additionally there is another bedroom that is currently being used as an office. The lower level has a bedroom suite with a full bath. New carpet, newer fixtures, and custom tile work throughout. Take your time outside and enjoy the level lot and privacy. While walking through the Aspens and Pine trees do not be surprised if you see an abundance of wildlife including plenty of deer. The lot gets great exposure to the sun to allow for quick melting of the snow on the driveway. Just down the street is the neighborhood park. Lots of additional work completed on the house: Deck and front stairs replaced, deck supports with 6x6 and bigger concrete footings installed. Both up stairs baths installed tile floors and tile baseboards, new vanities w/soft close doors and drawers and stone tops, new towel and tissue holders, new lighting fixtures, toilets, faucets and shower heads in both bathrooms. Master bath has new walk-in shower with water flow doors and matching vanity light. Double sinks in master bath with large matching mirror to vanity. Large walk-in closet in Master with lots of built in shelfs. Large closet or storage room downstairs. Wood blinds added through-out the home, gas fireplace with remote control. Furnace fan replaced 1 1/2 years ago. New rollers put on the garage doors. Deck gates and sensor light in front and back. There is a chain leak fence with gate under house in back for storage or for pets safety. also there is storage on the side of house which is part of the house. For more great properties: www.kevinwilson.com Read more

Bailey / youtube.com

124 Tall Timber Lane Bailey CO 80421 To get property details right on your phone - CALL or TEXT 855-736-4647 Use Property Code - 227886 Welcome home! This beautiful mountain contemporary gets bathed in sun and sits on a flat acre with great mix of trees & meadow. The owner has been there for over 20 years and has meticulously maintained the home and land. The main level has a large living room with a gas fireplace, very spacious kitchen and dining area along with a breakfast nook, half bath and a laundry/utility room. Upstairs is a large master suite including a bathroom & walk in closet, two more bedrooms and a full bath. The two car garage is attached and oversized. Take time to walk around the property and see all of the improvements that the seller has completed. There is a ton of deck space to enjoy the outdoors. Enjoy the quiet peaceful setting and the abundant wildlife. Pike National Forest is walking distance and the Mount Evans Wilderness area is just minutes away. All your conveniences are just a short drive away. For more great properties: www.kevinwilson.com Read more

Bailey / youtube.com

Read more

Bailey Times

Bailey, CO
ABOUT

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

