Ange Postecoglou confirms Celtic star will be back vs Livingston

It is safe to say that results have been mixed for Celtic recently but the performances have certainly been promising. The 4-3 defeat against Real Betis away in Seville in the Europa League is the perfect example of that. Most fans would have been disappointed not to see the team come out of that game with a point or three after going 2-0 up inside 30 minutes. But considering the circumstances, it was a good showing from Ange Postecoglou’s side.