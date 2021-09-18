Top Sioux Center news stories

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The news in Sioux Center never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Lewis & Clark Water System Golden Spike Moment Sioux Center and Hull officials joined engineers, contractors, pipe suppliers and staff from the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System on Tuesday to celebrate the final section of 24-inch pipe being constructed in the 33.8 mile stretch between Beresford and Sioux Center. The final section of pipe was installed on the east side of Lebanon, IA. Murray Hulstein, Sioux Center’s utilities manager, who has been attending meetings with L&C since 1990 says, “This is a very exciting golden spike milestone! We have been waiting for it a long time.” He says the area has been blessed with growth, and the long-awaited water from Lewis & Clark will help sustain that growth. Read more

Women's Golf At Lila Frommelt Invite The Dordt Defender women’s golf team will travel to Sioux City to golf in the Lila Frommelt Invite at Two Rivers Golf Club. The meet is hosted by Briar Cliff. The two-round event will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 17 and 18 with the teams starting play at 12:30 on Friday and 9:30 on Saturday. Read more

Vander Plaats Earns GPAC Honor For Second Time Jacob Vander Plaats was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference / Hauff Mid-America Sports men's cross country runner of the week for the second time this season. Vander Plaats won the GPAC Preview meet, held at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City, Iowa, with an 8K time of 26:20. He posted the fastest time among NAIA runners for the second consecutive week. Read more

