Top Sioux Center news stories

 6 days ago

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The news in Sioux Center never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Sioux Center / siouxcountyradio.com

Lewis & Clark Water System Golden Spike Moment

Lewis & Clark Water System Golden Spike Moment

Sioux Center and Hull officials joined engineers, contractors, pipe suppliers and staff from the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System on Tuesday to celebrate the final section of 24-inch pipe being constructed in the 33.8 mile stretch between Beresford and Sioux Center. The final section of pipe was installed on the east side of Lebanon, IA. Murray Hulstein, Sioux Center’s utilities manager, who has been attending meetings with L&C since 1990 says, “This is a very exciting golden spike milestone! We have been waiting for it a long time.” He says the area has been blessed with growth, and the long-awaited water from Lewis & Clark will help sustain that growth. Read more

Sioux Center / dordt.edu

Women's Golf At Lila Frommelt Invite

Women's Golf At Lila Frommelt Invite

The Dordt Defender women’s golf team will travel to Sioux City to golf in the Lila Frommelt Invite at Two Rivers Golf Club. The meet is hosted by Briar Cliff. The two-round event will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 17 and 18 with the teams starting play at 12:30 on Friday and 9:30 on Saturday. Read more

Sioux Center / dordt.edu

Vander Plaats Earns GPAC Honor For Second Time

Vander Plaats Earns GPAC Honor For Second Time

Jacob Vander Plaats was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference / Hauff Mid-America Sports men's cross country runner of the week for the second time this season. Vander Plaats won the GPAC Preview meet, held at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City, Iowa, with an 8K time of 26:20. He posted the fastest time among NAIA runners for the second consecutive week. Read more

Sioux Center / nwestiowa.com

Sioux Stitchers at Sioux Center library

Sioux Stitchers at Sioux Center library

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Stitchers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Sioux Center Public Library. The Sioux Stitchers meets on the third Tuesday monthly. Each month, there is a presenter and a new skill taught. There also is time for show and tell and possibly some hand... Read more

Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
ABOUT

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

