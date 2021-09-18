Belfast news wrap: What’s trending
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded Sept. 2 through 8 at the Waldo County Registry of Deeds. Angela Hill to Robert K Kochan and April Kochan. DDA Property Management LLC to Courtney Beth Tufts. Judith M Zocchi to Lady Slipper Enterprises LLC. BROOKS. Paul E. Hodgdon Estate to... Read more
Medomak Valley, Camden Hills, Belfast earn golf wins, Oceanside aced out
As the days grow shorter and cooler, the high school golf regular season continued to sizzle for Midcoast teams. Belfast fell in a midweek match to Lawrence of Fairfield 5-4 on Wednesday, Sept. 14, while the Lions bested Nokomis of Newport 8-1 on Monday, Sept. 13. Monday was also a... Read more
CANCELED: Belfast Maskers cancels 2021 ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
BELFAST — The Belfast Maskers will hold open auditions this month for their 2021 holiday offering, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. “In this hilarious family-oriented comedy, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history,” said Maskers, in a news release “You won’t believe the mayhem, and the fun, when the Herdmens collide with the Christmas story head on!” Read more
Sticky situations: Lions, ‘Stangs, Windjammers win, Mariners lose
The Belfast and Oceanside field hockey teams squared off on Thursday, Sept. 16, as the Lions swung to their fourth high school stick win in five games. The Lions emerged with a 3-0 road victory over the Mariners in Rockland, two days after they collected a 3-1 home win over Old Town in Northport. Read more
