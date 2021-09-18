News wrap: Headlines in Prairie Du Chien

George J. Eastman

George J. Eastman, 74, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and scripture. He was born July 27, 1947, in Omaha, Neb., the son of George and Hildegard (Frederich) Eastman. He graduated from Campion Jesuit High School (class of 1965) in Prairie du Chien, where he participated in the ROTC program. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era, ultimately serving for 15 years of service. He achieved dual master's degrees, including his Master of Business Administration and a Language degree in Lingual Arts. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany, working with the intelligence community before returning to Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, S.D., serving his last tour at Fairchild AFB, Seattle, Wash. After military retirement, George worked as a stockbroker in Seattle, before joining the Internal Revenue Service as a corporate auditor in the Chicago area. George married Nancy Walter on Dec. 14, 2007. He became his wife's dependent in the United States Air Force, stationed at RAF Lakenheath, England, and Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He was an active member of The Shrine of Padre Pio Catholic Church in Texas, serving as a lector, eucharistic minister, and usher. George and Nancy moved back to their hometown, Prairie du Chien, in 2016, where George was an active member of the Holy Family Parish and served as an honorary board member of the Friends of the Library. He was an avid scrabble player (winning more than losing) with his family and friends.