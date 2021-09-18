News wrap: Headlines in Prairie Du Chien
(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) What’s going on in Prairie Du Chien? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Fire lieutenant finishes 9/11 stair climb
Tim Deluhery Jr., a lieutenant on the Prairie du Chien Fire Department, climbed the equivalent of 110 Twin Tower stories last Saturday, Sept. 11, in honor of the 343 New York City firefighters who perished during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The 34-year-old was one of over 3,000 participants—a mix of... Read more
George J. Eastman
George J. Eastman, 74, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and scripture. He was born July 27, 1947, in Omaha, Neb., the son of George and Hildegard (Frederich) Eastman. He graduated from Campion Jesuit High School (class of 1965) in Prairie du Chien, where he participated in the ROTC program. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era, ultimately serving for 15 years of service. He achieved dual master’s degrees, including his Master of Business Administration and a Language degree in Lingual Arts. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany, working with the intelligence community before returning to Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, S.D., serving his last tour at Fairchild AFB, Seattle, Wash. After military retirement, George worked as a stockbroker in Seattle, before joining the Internal Revenue Service as a corporate auditor in the Chicago area. George married Nancy Walter on Dec. 14, 2007. He became his wife’s dependent in the United States Air Force, stationed at RAF Lakenheath, England, and Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He was an active member of The Shrine of Padre Pio Catholic Church in Texas, serving as a lector, eucharistic minister, and usher. George and Nancy moved back to their hometown, Prairie du Chien, in 2016, where George was an active member of the Holy Family Parish and served as an honorary board member of the Friends of the Library. He was an avid scrabble player (winning more than losing) with his family and friends. Read more
Ronald D. Sutton
Ronald D. Sutton, 78, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at his home in Prairie du Chien. He was born on Jan. 4, 1943, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Amos and Amy (Davis) Sutton. He was a graduate of Prairie du Chien High School. Ronald married June Schnitzler on July 24, 1986, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Hampton, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed by 3M Company in Prairie du Chien for 34 years. Ron also served as a volunteer firefighter and was a member of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Posse. Read more
