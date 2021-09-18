Wickenburg news digest: Top stories today
(WICKENBURG, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Wickenburg.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wickenburg area, click here.
Wickenburg Unified School District dealing with backlash over gender neutral restrooms
At a Wickenburg School District board meeting, district officials say they're ready to answer any questions or concerns about the policy the district announced this week that students will be able to use restrooms according to their gender identity, meaning that transgender students will be able to use the restroom associated with their identified gender.
Superintendent: Court rulings mandated transgender restroom policy
Superintendent: Court rulings mandated transgender restroom policy

That was Wickenburg Unified School District Superintendent Barbara Remondini's response at a heated parents meeting Wednesday night about the Wickenburg High School bathroom policy that allows transgender students to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with. Remondini said the policy was not the result of an administrative or...
Tensions rise over Wickenburg HS gender-neutral bathrooms
Tensions rise over Wickenburg HS gender-neutral bathrooms

Emotions were running high at a Wednesday night meeting concerning gender-neutral bathrooms at Wickenburg High School.
Home For Sale: 635 Heights Road, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 | CENTURY 21
