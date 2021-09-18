CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wickenburg, AZ

Wickenburg news digest: Top stories today

Wickenburg News Alert
Wickenburg News Alert
 6 days ago

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Wickenburg.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wickenburg area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Wickenburg / youtube.com

Wickenburg Unified School District dealing with backlash over gender neutral restrooms

Wickenburg Unified School District dealing with backlash over gender neutral restrooms

At a Wickenburg School District board meeting, district officials say they're ready to answer any questions or concerns about the policy the district announced this week that students will be able to use restrooms according to their gender identity, meaning that transgender students will be able to use the restroom associated with their identified gender. Subscribe to FOX 10 Phoenix! https://bit.ly/39zQtv5 Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/live FOX 10 Phoenix delivers breaking news, live events, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from Phoenix, Arizona and across the nation. Watch more FOX 10 Phoenix on YouTube: Download FOX 10 Phoenix News and Weather App: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/apps Follow FOX 10 Phoenix on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix Follow FOX 10 Phoenix on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FOX10Phoenix Follow FOX 10 Phoenix on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix Subscribe to FOX 10 Phoenix’s newsletters: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/email Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Wickenburg / wickenburgsun.com

Superintendent: Court rulings mandated transgender restroom policy

Superintendent: Court rulings mandated transgender restroom policy

That was Wickenburg Unified School District Superintendent Barbara Remondini’s response at a heated parents meeting Wednesday night about the Wickenburg High School bathroom policy that allows transgender students to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with. Remondini said the policy was not the result of an administrative or... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Wickenburg / youtube.com

Tensions rise over Wickenburg HS gender-neutral bathrooms

Tensions rise over Wickenburg HS gender-neutral bathrooms

Emotions were running high at a Wednesday night meeting concerning gender-neutral bathrooms at Wickenburg High School. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wickenburg / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 635 Heights Road, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 635 Heights Road, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://635HeightsRoad.C21.com 635 Heights Road Wickenburg, AZ 85390 MLS 6267830 Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 2116 Sq. Ft. MOTIVATED SELLER! The most beautiful views can be seen from the solitude offered from the large balcony of this ranch style home located on a quiet street. A full length covered patio welcomes you inside to a cozy 6 bedroom, 2 bath home. Many of the rooms offering sliding glass doors to the exterior. 2 car garage, RV parking, huge yard. Close to downtown, schools, and community advents. New range and swing set to convey. Refrigerator, washer, dryer not to convey. Contact Office: Arizona West Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wickenburg, AZ
Government
City
Wickenburg, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wickenburg News Digest
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg, AZ
37
Followers
301
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wickenburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy