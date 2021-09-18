Wickenburg news digest: Top stories today

Wickenburg Unified School District dealing with backlash over gender neutral restrooms

At a Wickenburg School District board meeting, district officials say they're ready to answer any questions or concerns about the policy the district announced this week that students will be able to use restrooms according to their gender identity, meaning that transgender students will be able to use the restroom associated with their identified gender. Subscribe to FOX 10 Phoenix! https://bit.ly/39zQtv5 Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/live FOX 10 Phoenix delivers breaking news, live events, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from Phoenix, Arizona and across the nation. Watch more FOX 10 Phoenix on YouTube: Download FOX 10 Phoenix News and Weather App: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/apps Follow FOX 10 Phoenix on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix Follow FOX 10 Phoenix on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FOX10Phoenix Follow FOX 10 Phoenix on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix Subscribe to FOX 10 Phoenix’s newsletters: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/email Read more