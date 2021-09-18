Opinion: Critical race theory and the danger of white comfort
For too long, we have struggled to tell the truth about systemic racism in this county. It has harmed us as individuals and as a society and threatens student learning and child development. Attacks on critical race theory (CRT), culturally relevant curricula, and diversity, equity, and inclusion only amplify the need for frameworks and tools that equip school leaders and teachers with the knowledge and skills to help students understand why and how racism persists in the United States.www.nhregister.com
