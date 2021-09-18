CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Opinion: Critical race theory and the danger of white comfort

By Erin O. Crosby
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor too long, we have struggled to tell the truth about systemic racism in this county. It has harmed us as individuals and as a society and threatens student learning and child development. Attacks on critical race theory (CRT), culturally relevant curricula, and diversity, equity, and inclusion only amplify the need for frameworks and tools that equip school leaders and teachers with the knowledge and skills to help students understand why and how racism persists in the United States.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 1

Related
fortworthbusiness.com

How a Black high school principal was swept into a “critical race theory” maelstrom in a mostly white Texas suburb

It was June 3, 2020, and James Whitfield couldn’t sleep. He hadn’t been able to sleep for the last several days. As a Black man, the deaths of three Black Americans, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, weighed heavily on his mind. Their slayings by white people had been dominating the news — sparking once again national conversations about race and racism in the United States.
TEXAS STATE
washingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Connecticut State
The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Race#Education Week#Whiteness#White Identity#Crt#Confederate#Southern#The U S Capital#Asian American#Pacific Islanders#Native Americans#Bipoc#Windsor Public Schools#Quinnipiac School Of Law#Skidmore College
Literary Hub

A new study suggests that backlash against critical race theory is linked to white fear.

In news that will only surprise people who think Barack Obama’s election magically cured racism: a recent NBC News analysis found that many schools that are experiencing intense backlash over critical race theory are also becoming less white. NBC’s study, which looked at “33 cities and counties where school districts have faced rancor over equity initiatives this year in at least three recent school board meetings,” discovered that “each has become less white over the last 25 years, reflecting a national trend.”
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Critical race theory is an important tool in better understanding how religion operates in America

The debate over critical race theory has played out in TV studios, school board meetings and state legislatures across the U.S. It has also found its way into churches. The theory comprises a set of concepts that frame racism as structural, rather than simply expressed through personal discrimination. Scholars point to racial discrepancies in educational achievement, economic and employment opportunities and in the criminal justice system as evidence of how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

AP EXPLAINER: So much buzz, but what is critical race theory?

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Former President Donald Trump has railed against it. Republicans in the U.S. Senate introduced a resolution condemning any requirement for teachers to be trained in it. And several Republican-controlled states have invoked it in legislation restricting how race can be taught in public schools. The concept...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Black Lives Matter: How far has the movement come?

Black Lives Matter has been called the largest civil movement in U.S. history. Since 2013, local BLM chapters have formed nationwide to demand accountability for the killings of dozens of African Americans by police and others. Since the summer of 2020, when tens of millions in the U.S. and around the world marched under the "Black Lives Matter" slogan to protest a Minneapolis police officer's murder of George Floyd, the movement has risen to a new level of prominence, funding and scrutiny.
SOCIETY
Reuters

'Critical race theory' roils a Tennessee school district

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept 21 (Reuters) - Robin Steenman, an Air Force veteran and white mother of three, is fed up with the way public schools in her community of Franklin, Tennessee are teaching kids about race. She believes that the reading materials and teachers' manuals are biased, specifically the lessons...
EDUCATION
nonprofitquarterly.org

Resurrecting the Promise of 40 Acres: The Imperative of Reparations for Black Americans

Editors’ Note: This article is excerpted from Resurrecting the Promise of 40 Acres: The Imperative of Reparations for Black Americans (Roosevelt Institute, June 4, 2020), with permission. It appears in the Summer 2021 edition of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “The World We Want: In Search of New Economic Paradigms.”. In the...
SOCIETY
St. Louis American

Making sense of the new multiracial America

So, you are sitting on a park bench, just enjoying the weather. What is the likelihood that the next person that walks by you is of a different race? In 2010 the probability of a person of another race walking by was 54.9%. It rose to 61.1% by 2020. We are more likely to see people who are different than us in the classroom, the boardroom, or on the sidewalk. From what we see these days, our nation is not ready for this change.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy