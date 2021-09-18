Richfield news wrap: What’s trending
(RICHFIELD, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Richfield.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Richfield area, click here.
Southern Utah woman arrested following fatal crash in Richfield that police say was intentional
ST. GEORGE — A woman who has ties to St. George and Cedar City is in jail facing a murder charge following a crash in Richfield in May that killed a passenger – a collision that authorities say was a deliberate act. On May 27, the Richfield Police Department requested... Read more
Woman arrested after allegedly intentionally causing fatal Richfield crash
RICHFIELD, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly intentionally caused a fatal head-on crash in Richfield. A probable cause statement from the 6th District Court of Sevier County said Lesia Ann Allred, 53, is facing charges of:. Murder, a first-degree felony. Aggravated... Read more
Cedar City woman intentionally caused fatal crash, police say
A Cedar City woman was charged Thursday with murder and accused of intentionally driving a car head-on into another vehicle in May, killing a Richfield man. (Shutterstock) RICHFIELD — A Cedar City woman was arrested Wednesday and accused of purposely crashing head-on into another vehicle, possibly as a suicide attempt, resulting in the death of a man in the other vehicle. Read more
Woman arrested for deadly Utah County crash in May 2021
RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been taken into custody months after a deadly crash in Utah County. In late May, Utah Highway Patrol was called to a vehicle collision near 300 North 100 East in Richfield. A Chevy Tahoe had been traveling east when it crossed through the left-hand turn lane and met oncoming traffic. The vehicle crashed head-on with a silver Chevy Malibu. Read more
