Nebraska City, NE

What's up: Leading stories in Nebraska City

Nebraska City Post
 6 days ago

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) The news in Nebraska City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Clarinda / clarindaherald.com

Clarinda completes tennis court project

Tennis players in Clarinda will have a little extra bounce in their step, and on their shots, as a result of a resurfacing project that was recently completed this summer on the tennis courts at City Park. Tennis Courts Unlimited of Nebraska City, Neb., applied the new surfaces to all... Read more

Nebraska City / newschannelnebraska.com

LuvStarr Adkins, 41, formerly Nebr. City

LuvStarr Dawn (Carlson) Adkins, age 41 of Council Bluffs, IA passed away on September 10, 2021. LuvStarr was born on August 24, 1980 in Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Randy B. Brod and Pamela S. Carlson. She grew up and attended school in Nebraska City, graduating from Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1998. She later attended classes at Metro Tech Community College in Omaha. Read more

Nebraska City / newschannelnebraska.com

Love, The Locals highlights events at Arbor Day Farm

LINCOLN – Arbor Day Farm will have no shortage of fun for the entire family during the three weekends of Nebraska City’s annual AppleJack Festival. The “Love the Locals” makers market will move from its traditional home in Lincoln to Arbor Day Farm for the Sept. 18-19 weekend. The farm’s... Read more

Nebraska City / tecumsehchieftain.com

WAYNE JACOBSEN

WAYNE JACOBSEN of Tecumseh received a Quilt of Valor on August 20, 2021 from Erica Albers of the Blue Star Mothers of Nebraska, Chapter 1 of Nebraska City. He entered the U.S. Army in April 1956 and was discharged in February 1958. He spent 1 year and 4 months overseas during the Korean Conflict. Read more

Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City, NE
ABOUT

With Nebraska City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

