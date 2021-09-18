What's up: Leading stories in Nebraska City

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) The news in Nebraska City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Clarinda completes tennis court project Tennis players in Clarinda will have a little extra bounce in their step, and on their shots, as a result of a resurfacing project that was recently completed this summer on the tennis courts at City Park. Tennis Courts Unlimited of Nebraska City, Neb., applied the new surfaces to all... Read more

LuvStarr Adkins, 41, formerly Nebr. City LuvStarr Dawn (Carlson) Adkins, age 41 of Council Bluffs, IA passed away on September 10, 2021. LuvStarr was born on August 24, 1980 in Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Randy B. Brod and Pamela S. Carlson. She grew up and attended school in Nebraska City, graduating from Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1998. She later attended classes at Metro Tech Community College in Omaha. Read more

Love, The Locals highlights events at Arbor Day Farm LINCOLN – Arbor Day Farm will have no shortage of fun for the entire family during the three weekends of Nebraska City’s annual AppleJack Festival. The “Love the Locals” makers market will move from its traditional home in Lincoln to Arbor Day Farm for the Sept. 18-19 weekend. The farm’s... Read more

