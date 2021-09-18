CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Week 2 injury designations: EDGE Za’Darius Smith on IR, LG Lucas Patrick questionable

By Erik Schlitt
Pride Of Detroit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions Week 2 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, have declared their injury designations ahead of their contest on “Monday Night Football” and they could be without two starters, one on each side of the ball. Za’Darius Smith placed on IR. On Friday afternoon, Packers coach Matt LaFleur notified...

www.prideofdetroit.com

