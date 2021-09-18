Neal Brown addresses *that* play and more in win over Virginia Tech
The Black Diamond Trophy is back in Morgantown, as West Virginia defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech, 27-21, on Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers hit multiple big plays on defense, and recorded the most tackles for loss on defense (13) in a game since 2011, and the eighth most since the stat was officially kept (1982). And that's that.... right? Well, no. In what Neal Brown knew would be "a grindout game from the start," there were several plays that made the team sweat. Non more so than the interception by quarterback Jarret Doege with a little over two minutes left in the fourth quarter on third down and Virginia Tech not having any timeouts.247sports.com
