Virginia State

Neal Brown addresses *that* play and more in win over Virginia Tech

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Diamond Trophy is back in Morgantown, as West Virginia defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech, 27-21, on Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers hit multiple big plays on defense, and recorded the most tackles for loss on defense (13) in a game since 2011, and the eighth most since the stat was officially kept (1982). And that's that.... right? Well, no. In what Neal Brown knew would be "a grindout game from the start," there were several plays that made the team sweat. Non more so than the interception by quarterback Jarret Doege with a little over two minutes left in the fourth quarter on third down and Virginia Tech not having any timeouts.

247Sports

Neal Brown answers - Will Garrett Greene play moving forward?

West Virginia, as expected, had no issues dispatching Long Island University on Saturday afternoon, with the Mountaineers playing over ninety players in a 66-0 victory over the Sharks. Second, third, and fourth-stringers got into the action all over the field. One of the most notable was the quarterback position, where Head Coach Neal Brown had a plan in place even before the game got out of hand - he would play Greene on the third drive, using the second team receivers, but giving them the first-team offensive line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBOY

Neal Brown shares thoughts on Big 12 expansion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Some questions about the future of the Big 12 Conference were answered last Friday when the league announced the addition of four new members who will ultimately replace Texas and Oklahoma, the two schools who will soon leave the conference and join the SEC. What does WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Brown and WVU quickly think about redemption against Virginia Tech

This is the life of a college football coach. Put more points on the scoreboard than you ever had as an offensive coordinator or a head coach. Hold the other team to the fewest yards in a game in 20 years at the school. Secure a 66-0 shutout before 50,911 fans, most of whom weren't willing or able to come to a game last season. Meet with the media and answer a question about the next game.
FOOTBALL
bluegoldnews.com

Neal Brown Monday: Boost Of Playing Time Yields To Reality, Tackling In Focus

Following Saturday’s 66-0 win over LIU, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown mentioned the importance of getting playing time for so many members of his team. “We got to play a lot of guys. Almost everybody within our program got a chance to go out there, which gets overlooked some. I think people sometimes wonder why we play these games. Well, 12 months a year, everybody in our program is working for one opportunity to get out there and play on Mountaineer Field. The walk-on program is really important to us, and in this game, a lot of our walk-ons got the opportunity to get in. We played a lot of people for the first time today. That’s a special opportunity.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
bluegoldnews.com

Neal Brown Looking Forward To WVU’s Faceoff With The Hokies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The competition level ratchets up considerably for the Mountaineers this coming Saturday after they cruised to an easy 66-0 victory over LIU this past weekend. Next up for West Virginia is a battle with No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday at Mountaineer Field (noon on FS1). WVU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBOY

Previewing the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy on The Neal Brown Show

It’s the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy this week as West Virginia prepares to face No. 15 Virginia Tech at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Gold and Blue Nation team is back to preview that matchup in a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Neal Brown and company before the Hokies enter Morgantown.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Neal Brown
Scarlet Nation

Neal's deal: Five key items from West Virginia football

WVSports.com looks at the weekly press conference from West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and determines the five most interesting topics of discussion. We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving ahead as the Mountaineers navigate the 2021 schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

This is Neal Brown’s Defining Moment

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following tomorrow’s huge game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Virginia Tech Hokies, Neal Brown will either be an entire state’s hero or a coach who is slowly losing the trust of a passionate fanbase that demands results. This is Neal Brown’s defining moment in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Neal Brown addresses QB rotation, plans for the rest of the season

On Saturday afternoon, for the first time against a legitimate threat on the field (sorry, LIU), West Virginia tested out a bit of a quarterback rotation between starter Jarret Doege and backup Garrett Greene. It wasn't 50-50 or anywhere close, with Greene only receiving a handful of snaps. However, those snaps came in the first quarter and on the final drive to try to ice the game, an obvious sign that this is something the Mountaineers were serious about testing. According to Head Coach Neal Brown, though, the logistics of this rotation are not as easy as it may seem.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Continues to Defend Jarret Doege

Morgantown, West Virginia – In the first half of today’s huge victory over the 15th-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies in The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy, Jarret Doege was inaccurate at times but actually made some big throws for the Mountaineers. In the second half, it was an absolute disaster...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Neal Brown gives an update on four-star RB Jaylen Anderson

Earlier this month, EerSports broke the news that four-star running back Jaylen Anderson was in the final steps of getting cleared to enroll at West Virginia. The talented prospect out of Perry (OH) was taking one more class in order to be eligible and, assuming he passed it, would be able to join the football team immediately. A week later, the school confirmed that Anderson had enrolled and was with the team. And, on Tuesday, Head Coach Neal Brown addressed the situation.
NFL
bluegoldnews.com

Matching Virginia Tech Special Teams Play Remains Difficult Task

MORGNTOWN, W.Va. — Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer didn’t invent special teams play. It only seems that way. The man who really put Hokie football on the map is retired now, but his legacy carries on through fifth-year coach Justin Fuente, who has kept special teams play a major emphasis in his program, setting up Saturday’s noon game at Mountaineer Field between West Virginia and its Black Diamond Trophy rival a game that well may swing on special teams play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

Neal Brown looking back at VT, ahead to OU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — From the frying pan into the fire. After holding on for a 27-21 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech this past weekend, West Virginia’s next assignment is even tougher, as it is at No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) Saturday night. “It was a great win. I think rivalries...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Hard to Believe Neal Brown is Comfortable Starting Jarret Doege at Oklahoma

Morgantown, West Virginia – Jarret Doege, West Virginia’s redshirt senior starting quarterback, is currently the 167th ranked quarterback out of 200 eligible quarterbacks in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus. The thought of taking Doege into Norman, Oklahoma as the starter to play the 4th-ranked Sooners has to keep...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL

