Neal Brown addresses *that* play and more in win over Virginia Tech

Following Saturday’s 66-0 win over LIU, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown mentioned the importance of getting playing time for so many members of his team. “We got to play a lot of guys. Almost everybody within our program got a chance to go out there, which gets overlooked some. I think people sometimes wonder why we play these games. Well, 12 months a year, everybody in our program is working for one opportunity to get out there and play on Mountaineer Field. The walk-on program is really important to us, and in this game, a lot of our walk-ons got the opportunity to get in. We played a lot of people for the first time today. That’s a special opportunity.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO