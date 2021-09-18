CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Marathon news wrap: What’s trending

Marathon Updates
 6 days ago

(MARATHON, FL) The news in Marathon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Marathon / youtube.com

9/11 Memorial September 11, 2021 in Marathon, Florida Keys

9/11 Memorial September 11, 2021 in Marathon, Florida Keys. It is the mission of the Marathon Fire Rescue Department to preserve life and property, promote public safety and foster economic growth through leadership, management and actions, as an all risk life safety response provider to the Heart of the Florida Keys.

Marathon / keysweekly.com

BEST OF MARATHON: FOOD TRUCK & BARTENDER SPOTLIGHT

How long have you been a bartender? 18 years. What's the most creative way you've cut someone off? I usually just take their drink, hand them a water, give them something to eat and say, "We're taking a break.". If you could make a drink for someone alive or dead,...

Marathon / youtube.com

CFK Middle Keys Center- Reaffirmation

Read more

Marathon, FL
ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

