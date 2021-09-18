CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Litchfield news wrap: What’s trending

Litchfield News Beat
 6 days ago

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Litchfield.

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Litchfield.

Litchfield / cityoflitchfieldil.com

Electronics Recycling Drive

Electronics Recycling Drive

BLH Computers will be hosting an Electronics Recycling Drive on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 9 am to noon at the former Wright Automotive Building at the corner of IL Route 127 and IL Route 185. Free recycling will be offered for many items. All TVs will incur a $20 charge with the exception of Projection and Console TVs which are $40.00. CRT and LCD Monitors are $10.00. If you are unsure if your items will be accepted, contact BLH Computers at 309-826-5201 or go to their website www.blhcomputers.com. Read more

Litchfield / thejournal-news.net

Panthers Score Win On Girls Golf Senior Night

Panthers Score Win On Girls Golf Senior Night

It was a celebratory senior night for the Litchfield girls golf team on Monday, Sept. 13, as the Panthers improved to 17-1 with two more wins on their home course. Litchfield shot a 182 as a team after honoring seniors Carly Guinn, Alyssa Loyd and Elaan Bader prior to the match. Carlinville would finish second with a 202, while Lincolnwood was third with a 225. Southwestern sent two players to the match as well. Read more

Litchfield / thejournal-news.net

New Treatment Center Opens In Litchfield

New Treatment Center Opens In Litchfield

The ribbon was cut in front of St. Francis Way Clinic, a new behavioral health and substance use treatment center in Litchfield on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, in effort to address the ongoing needs in the community. The 2,600-square-foot center on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield is... Read more

Litchfield / riverbender.com

Lois "Bert" R. Simmons

Lois "Bert" R. Simmons

Lois R. "Bert" Simmons, age 83 of Marine, IL, died Tuesday, September 07, 2021, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, April 4, 1938, in Litchfield, IL, the daughter o Continue Reading Read more

