Litchfield news wrap: What’s trending
(LITCHFIELD, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Litchfield.
We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.
Electronics Recycling Drive
BLH Computers will be hosting an Electronics Recycling Drive on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 9 am to noon at the former Wright Automotive Building at the corner of IL Route 127 and IL Route 185. Free recycling will be offered for many items. All TVs will incur a $20 charge with the exception of Projection and Console TVs which are $40.00. CRT and LCD Monitors are $10.00. If you are unsure if your items will be accepted, contact BLH Computers at 309-826-5201 or go to their website www.blhcomputers.com.
Panthers Score Win On Girls Golf Senior Night
It was a celebratory senior night for the Litchfield girls golf team on Monday, Sept. 13, as the Panthers improved to 17-1 with two more wins on their home course. Litchfield shot a 182 as a team after honoring seniors Carly Guinn, Alyssa Loyd and Elaan Bader prior to the match. Carlinville would finish second with a 202, while Lincolnwood was third with a 225. Southwestern sent two players to the match as well.
New Treatment Center Opens In Litchfield
The ribbon was cut in front of St. Francis Way Clinic, a new behavioral health and substance use treatment center in Litchfield on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, in effort to address the ongoing needs in the community. The 2,600-square-foot center on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield is...
Lois "Bert" R. Simmons
Lois R. "Bert" Simmons, age 83 of Marine, IL, died Tuesday, September 07, 2021, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, April 4, 1938, in Litchfield, IL, the daughter o Continue Reading
