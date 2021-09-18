Litchfield news wrap: What’s trending

Electronics Recycling Drive

BLH Computers will be hosting an Electronics Recycling Drive on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 9 am to noon at the former Wright Automotive Building at the corner of IL Route 127 and IL Route 185. Free recycling will be offered for many items. All TVs will incur a $20 charge with the exception of Projection and Console TVs which are $40.00. CRT and LCD Monitors are $10.00. If you are unsure if your items will be accepted, contact BLH Computers at 309-826-5201 or go to their website www.blhcomputers.com.