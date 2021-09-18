News wrap: Headlines in Denton

(DENTON, NC) The news in Denton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Snake knocks out power for entire North Carolina town (UPI) Utility officials in North Carolina said a snake was responsible for a substation fire that left an entire town and the surrounding area without power. Duke Energy said more than 1,400 customers in Denton and the surrounding area were without electricity Wednesday morning after a snake came into contact with equipment at a substation, sparking a fire. Read more

