Denton, NC

News wrap: Headlines in Denton

Denton Dispatch
Denton Dispatch
 6 days ago

(DENTON, NC) The news in Denton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Denton area, click here.

North Carolina / arcamax.com

Snake knocks out power for entire North Carolina town

Snake knocks out power for entire North Carolina town

(UPI) Utility officials in North Carolina said a snake was responsible for a substation fire that left an entire town and the surrounding area without power. Duke Energy said more than 1,400 customers in Denton and the surrounding area were without electricity Wednesday morning after a snake came into contact with equipment at a substation, sparking a fire. Read more

North Carolina / power98fm.com

A Snake Caused An Entire NC Town To Lose Power

A Snake Caused An Entire NC Town To Lose Power

I feel like this crazy story is out of a movie or something. But it’s true, a snake has caused an entire NC town to lose power. Duke Energy officials determined that a snake was responsible for a fire at a substation fire that resulted in the town of Denton losing power. According to the company, over 1,400 residents in Denton, NC, and the surrounding area without power. They say a snake got into equipment at a substation, which lead to the substation catching fire and ultimately the town being without electricity. Read more

Denton / the-dispatch.com

Town of Denton without power after snake catches substation on fire

Town of Denton without power after snake catches substation on fire

A fire at the Duke Substation on Sturdivant Road in Denton caused thousands of people to go without power most of Wednesday. The fire was caused when a snake that came into contact with the equipment at the substation. Want to know more about what is happening in Davidson County?... Read more

Comments
avatar

It's amazingly sad that one snake 🐍 has taken the city of Denton out. I remember when there was only one stop light here. This is my mother's hometown. Years ago there was a sign it said HANDYunincorporated. That says it all.

avatar

There was a Klopman Mills on 47 in the 60's. The last I heard anything about that building they turned it a printing company of some kind. Denton has had the Threasurs Reunion I know 50 years. Aunt Donnie and Uncle Al was there every year. She made the best homemade pecan pies you've ever set your teeth in. Apple Flapjacks .Wow I'm getting old. God Bless you Aunt Donnie you are dearly missed.

Denton / wnct.com

Snake knocks out power for more than 1,000 people in Denton

Snake knocks out power for more than 1,000 people in Denton

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — About a thousand people lost power, and it turns out a snake is to blame. Duke Energy reports that more than 1,400 customers were without power as of about 10 a.m. Wednesday. A Duke Energy spokesperson said they’ve gotten to the bottom of it. The outage... Read more

Denton Dispatch

Denton Dispatch

Denton, NC
ABOUT

With Denton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

