Moab, UT

What's up: News headlines in Moab

Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOAB, UT) The news in Moab never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Utah / newsfinale.com

Missing Gabby Petito: Utah police say couple had ‘mental/emotional health break’ days before disappearance

Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing woman Gabby Petito, told a Moab Police Department officer during an Aug. 12 incident that Gabby tried to slap him because she thought “he was going to leave her in Moab without a ride,” according to a police report obtained by Fox News. The... Read more

Moab / 11alive.com

PD Body Cam: Gabby Petito and fiancé stopped in Utah before disappearance

MOAB, Utah — Just hours after Gabrielle Petito's apparent fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, we're learning more about a run-in the couple had with police during their cross-country road trip. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. At that point, they were... Read more

Moab / 10tv.com

Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

MOAB, Utah — Just hours after Gabrielle Petito's apparent fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, we're learning more about a run-in the couple had with police during their cross-country road trip. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. At that point, they were... Read more

Utah / newschannel5.com

Witnesses saw missing woman and boyfriend fighting in Utah, police say

MOAB, Utah (KSTU) -- Police in Moab, Utah released details of a report they took last month involving missing woman Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. The incident was described by police as a “mental health crisis,” and no charges were brought against either of them. According to the... Read more

Moab News Alert

Moab News Alert

Moab, UT
ABOUT

With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

