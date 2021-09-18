What's up: News headlines in Moab
Missing Gabby Petito: Utah police say couple had ‘mental/emotional health break’ days before disappearance
Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing woman Gabby Petito, told a Moab Police Department officer during an Aug. 12 incident that Gabby tried to slap him because she thought “he was going to leave her in Moab without a ride,” according to a police report obtained by Fox News. The... Read more
PD Body Cam: Gabby Petito and fiancé stopped in Utah before disappearance
MOAB, Utah — Just hours after Gabrielle Petito's apparent fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, we're learning more about a run-in the couple had with police during their cross-country road trip. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. At that point, they were... Read more
Witnesses saw missing woman and boyfriend fighting in Utah, police say
MOAB, Utah (KSTU) -- Police in Moab, Utah released details of a report they took last month involving missing woman Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. The incident was described by police as a “mental health crisis,” and no charges were brought against either of them. According to the... Read more
