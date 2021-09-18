CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville, MI

What's up: Leading stories in Fennville

Fennville News Flash
Fennville News Flash
 6 days ago

(FENNVILLE, MI) The news in Fennville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fennville area, click here.

Fennville / hollandsentinel.com

High school rewind: Fennville soccer beats rival Saugatuck

High school rewind: Fennville soccer beats rival Saugatuck

The Fennville boys soccer team defeated Saugatuck 5-0 on Wednesday. Armando Sanchez led Fennville with four goals. Chris Solis-Salazar had a goal and two assists. Miguel Solis-Salazar had two assists, and Emmanuel Guzman was also credited with an assist. Carter Mokma had three saves in goal for the shutout. BOYS... Read more

Fennville / grmag.com

Lakeshore brewery makes big waves at Great American Beer Festival

Lakeshore brewery makes big waves at Great American Beer Festival

Waypost Brewing Co. received a gold medal for its Waypost Saison at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition presented by the Brewers Association. The farmhouse ale, brewed with Michigan grains, was the top contender in the Classic Saison beer-style category. Waypost Saison is a nod to the roots of farmhouse brewing as the style is traditionally a provisional ale brewed for farm hands at the end of a day’s work. The beer gives subtle notes of pear and white pepper, finishing dry with a soft wheat character. Read more

Fennville / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 5812 Hunters Ridge, Fennville, MI 49408 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 5812 Hunters Ridge, Fennville, MI 49408 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://5812HuntersRidge.C21.com 5812 Hunters Ridge Fennville, MI 49408 MLS 21105993 Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2463 Sq. Ft. First offering, one owner, beautifully maintained home overlooking the creek and surrounded by wooded privacy. Craftsman and cottage design details throughout. Pleasing floor plan, screened room, porch, patio, walk out lower level and a 3 car garage. Located close to Saugatuck, Holland, Fennville. Near public access to the Kalamazoo River for kayaking, fishing and boating. Contact Agent: Liz Engel Affiliated Read more

Fennville / hollandsentinel.com

High school football Week 4 scores and highlights: Fennville wins first 8-man game

High school football Week 4 scores and highlights: Fennville wins first 8-man game

The Fennville football team scored 30 points in the first quarter and the Blackhawks soared to their first 8-man victory in program history on Friday, defeating Gobles 46-16. Tyler Schut had two touchdown catches for 32 yards and a 43-yard punt return for a touchdown. He also returned an interception for a touchdown and made five tackles, including three for losses. Read more

Fennville, MI
Fennville News Flash

Fennville News Flash

Fennville, MI
With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

